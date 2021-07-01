Opening Day! Arizona Theatre Matters' Summer Festival

RENO, Nev., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Festival Director Jeanmarie Simpson says of our Summer Festival - "Truly gorgeous Pandemic-inspired - expertly edited - not your 2020 Zoom experiences." The lineup? Variety, love, comedy abound, timelessness, and a One Man Stage Show:



"UNDER MILK WOOD" by Dylan Thomas - Provocative, humorous and not unlike a cold splash of water on a hot day because of its compelling invite into a Welsh fishing village, Llareggub with its array of unique town people, and Dylan Thomas' gift of the art of language and style to draw you in.



A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Frolic, drink, love, hang out with fairies and fall in love again and again in ATM's sendup of this classical Shakespeare play while you sit in your home on a hot, midsummer day.



BILL ROBISON'S ONE MAN SHOW that will have you rolling in your chair with his non-stop journey where "microphones come to life, music stands disintegrate... " and comedy abound brings a lighter side of life to the hot day.



"UNEXPECTED" by Arizona playwright John Perovich and his magical dark comedy about love and its questions, chance, and unexpected turns and surprises.



Opening today and playing throughout July. Pay What You Can or Festival Pass at

arizonatheatrematters.org/now-playing

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12874334



