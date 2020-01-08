Opening in January: new home community in SW Las Vegas

"We can't wait for buyers to check out the luxurious lineup of single-story floor plans at Sterling Ranch," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "These homes have plenty of space, come with incredible features, and offer a prime location in desirable southwest Vegas."

MORE ABOUT STERLING RANCH:

Offering only single-story floor plans

Up to 1/2 acre homesites

3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 3,704 square feet

3- to 7-bay garages

RV parking available

10' ceilings and many included features

Easy access to Highway 160, the 215 Beltway, I-15 and the airport

Nearby dining and entertainment

Close to recreation, golf courses and trailheads

Sterling Ranch is located at 9776 Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89178.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

