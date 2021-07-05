Opening of ATRiON, Elkem Silicones' new Research and Innovation Centre in Saint-Fons near Lyon

SAINT-FONS, France, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones announces the official opening of its new Research and Innovation Centre in Saint-Fons in Lyon's "Chemical Valley". Short for "atrium and innovation", ATRiON will foster synergies and collaborative research work, reflecting the evolution of research towards more open, more multidisciplinary formats.

With ATRiON, Elkem Silicones is doubling its space dedicated to research and innovation, with particular attention given to collaborative work and employee safety. Laboratories, offices and collaborative spaces branch out from a central atrium, the heart of the facility.

Offering a 7,000 m2 global showcase for staff, customers, shareholders and partners, this unique location will host collaborative research between Elkem Silicones' teams and the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region's "Open Innovation Network".

ATRiON's 120 researchers work on innovations in partnership with customers, mainly in the fields of the circular economy, digitalisation, consumer goods, living comfort and new materials for energy and mobility.

ATRiON brings together people and competences in chemistry, processes, formulations, applications, analysis, patents, project management and marketing.

According to Frédéric Jacquin, SVP Elkem Silicones, "Investing in research and innovation is the best way to safeguard future growth. Having an open centre like ATRiON is fundamental to the cross-fertilisation of ideas and expertise, from which the best innovations often emerge.

"ATRiON, at the heart of the eco-system of our "Chemical Valley" and the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region, is ideally placed and designed to accelerate the speed and diversity of our development projects and provide our R&I teams with the best possible working conditions," says Sophie Schneider, Director of Research and Innovation.

ATRiON Fact Sheet

Investment: €25 million

Design and build: Spie Batignolles Sud-Est

Architect: TJ ARCHI

Useable area: 7,000 m², including 2,500 m² of laboratory space and 800 m² dedicated to collaborative work

20 months of work and more than 100,000 hours to build & equip the building

About Elkem Silicones



Elkem Silicones has more than 4 200 employees dedicated to delivering your potential by providing you innovative silicone solutions with a personal touch. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem, is a global leader in fully integrated silicone manufacturing, operating 13 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 13 Research & Innovation centres around the globe. Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. Elkem Silicones is committed to create new, innovative and green solutions and business models that promote a sustainable future. www.elkem.com



About Elkem ASA



Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 6,800 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2020, Elkem was rated among the world's top 5% on climate and achieved an operating income of NOK 24.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.com

