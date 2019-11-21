Opening Showcases Erotic Art, Photography, And Music Under One Roof

This celebration is part of the official Art Basel lineup of events. The reception is open to the public and will feature music by DJs Andres Aguirre and Mayra Jaimes, an open bar, and access to all museum galleries. The event is free to attend. For details and to RSVP, visit www.WilzigOpeningReception.eventbrite.com . Website: www.wilzigmuseumbuilding.com .

The Naomi WEAM - The Eroticism of Things: Collections on the History of Sexuality

The exhibition The Eroticism of Things traces the material and immaterial production of eroticism. Using examples culled from the collections of sexologists Magnus Hirschfeld and Alfred Kinsey, as well as from Naomi Wilzig's collection, it sheds light on differing natures of and intents in collecting and presenting erotic things. This is a joint exhibition by the Research Center for the Cultural History of Sexuality at Humboldt University, Berlin and the Museum of Things. Produced in collaboration with the Kinsey Institute and The Naomi WEAM. Website: www.weammuseum.com .

George Daniell Museum - New York, New York: The City, the People

George Daniell's time in New York in the 1930s laid the foundation for his career and had a great impact on his work. Strolling through the city, he captured his experiences in memorable photographs. While visiting galleries, George Daniell made friends with Georgia O'Keeffe. Produced in collaboration with ZentralDepot and the George Daniell Estate. Website: www.georgedaniell.org.

Bob Bonis Archive - The Rolling Stones: A Day in the Life

The Bob Bonis Archive presents an exclusive historic collection of photographs of the Rolling Stones' first-ever trip and recording sessions in America. This played a seminal role in the formation of the band, and the recordings that took place made up the majority of the band's second album. Photos taken by tour manager for the Beatles and the Rolling Stones Bob Bonis, show the band in the studio recording songs and downtime between recordings.

