Opening the Door to Broadband in Door County

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Door County Broadband LLC (DCB) has announced the appointment of Jim Bertram as CEO and President. Former DCB owners, Kevin and Pam Voss, have retired from their positions with the company. Jim Bertram is also the owner of Bertram Communications (Bertram), a Wisconsin-based Internet Service Provider featuring a stable and consistent history of providing internet to rural areas. "The future is bright for Door County and Door County Broadband," says Jim Bertram, who has been visiting local communities over the last several months. "The internet as a whole has changed and we plan to be leading the pack in bringing fiber internet to residents and businesses throughout Door County."

Bertram plans to partner Door County Broadband with its other operations to leverage resources, which will bolster DCB's network and offer faster speeds and stability while also building out a fiber optic network in Door County. The DCB network will be completely reworked over the next six months to add capacity and further redundancy. DCB has already begun to move to a new management system and has added more employees to expand its customer service offerings.

Door County Broadband was founded in 2014 in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin, after the purchase of a few local Internet Service Providers. DCB, like Bertram, has focused on providing wireless internet services in underserved areas such as Door County and northern Kewaunee County areas.

Bertram Communications was founded in 2005 in Random Lake, Wisconsin by local entrepreneur, Jim Bertram. Jim, an Adell native, was disappointed with the lack of reliable internet service in his community, so he decided to take matters into his own hands, and Bertram Internet was created. Bertram has over 400 transmission sites throughout the state of Wisconsin and has been very successful in working with the Public Service Commission on large broadband grants throughout the state. Bertram has sister companies that provide internet services in other states throughout the country, in addition to manufacturing and software development businesses for the telecommunications industry.

Media Contact:

Tim Wright

920-868-9100

[email protected]

SOURCE Door County Broadband