OpenInvest Expands Sales Leadership Team To Support Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenInvest , the asset management platform that enables dynamic custom indexing for financial advisors, institutions and individual investors, announced today that it has bolstered its team with newly-appointed Vice President of Sales Neha Bhatia and Director of Intermediary Sales & Client Engagement Mark Dickinson. OpenInvest created the two new leadership positions to support its recent growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Neha and Mark to the OpenInvest team," said Joshua Levin, co-founder and chief strategy officer, OpenInvest. "OpenInvest has developed a new paradigm of portfolio construction and management, and our innovation helped attract these top sales veterans. With extensive backgrounds in sales and asset management, both leaders will play a critical role in our client growth."

As VP of Sales, Neha Bhatia will develop and oversee the management of all sales activities at OpenInvest and serve as the executive point person for revenue. Bhatia joins OpenInvest with extensive experience in complex sales and sales management, and holds strong global financial services relationships. The seasoned executive most recently served as the Global Head of Sales & Partnerships at Juntos, a financial conversation platform that helps the world's newly-banked. Bhatia earned her Masters in Mathematics from Cambridge University (UK) and a Masters in Financial Mathematics from Columbia University (USA).

Director of Intermediary Sales & Client Engagement Mark Dickinson is an industry veteran bringing nearly two decades of experience consulting for wealth management institutions, advising high net worth investors, and specializing in portfolio construction. At OpenInvest, Dickinson will direct sales of the company's institutional offering for registered investment advisors (RIA's), Family Offices, Bank Trusts, and fee-only advisors. Dickinson also serves as the Director-at-Large on the Board for the Financial Planning Association of San Francisco. Prior to OpenInvest, he served as the West Coast RIA / Family Office Consultant for Cohen and Steers, and he retired from the US Navy after 20 years of active service as a Senior Chief / Diver. Dickinson received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from University of La Verne.

Bhatia and Dickinson join OpenInvest's team of experts in finance, technology and ESG implementation. OpenInvest's platform seamlessly integrates SMAs, real-time ESG data, and client reporting to generate low-cost, fully customizable investment portfolios tailored at the account-level, while tightly tracking market indices.

For more information on OpenInvest, please visit https://openinvest.com .

About OpenInvest

OpenInvest ( https://openinvest.com ) is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and a financial technology startup dedicated to mainstreaming values-based investing through technology. The company was founded by two of the architects of Bridgewater Associates' portfolio management and trading systems and a sustainable finance expert from the World Wildlife Fund. OpenInvest is backed by some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Andreessen Horowitz, YCombinator, and QED, the founders of CapitalOne. OpenInvest now has a team of financial, technology, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) experts across three continents and is recognized as a global thought leader in ESG implementation. OpenInvest's technology platform supports full customization around investor values, in-depth impact reporting, dynamic divest-invest activity, and easy shareholder engagement, while ensuring investors tightly track specified market indices. To get started, contact your advisor, visit openinvest.com , or download the iOS or Android app. Follow OpenInvest on Facebook and Twitter .

