OpenLoop Clinicians Now Cover 300 Million Patient Lives

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLoop, a leader in whitelabel telehealth support services powering virtual care across the country, has officially exceeded 90% coverage by nationwide insurance payers with OpenLoop's network of credentialed clinicians. This further promotes client success by expanding access to in-network patient coverage through OpenLoop's NCQA certified network of top quality providers.

"OpenLoop's in-network clinicians can now serve patients covered by over 600 payers including Medicare, Medicaid and every major private insurer. In addition to being able to offer our clients clinical services in all 50 states, our Revenue Cycle Management service allows providers even more space to focus on delivering impactful care seamlessly," said Jon Lensing, Co-founder and CEO of OpenLoop.

OpenLoop continues to set itself apart from other players in the industry through the level of quality, compliance, flexibility, and care they dedicate to each of their five core offerings. OpenLoop's expert services save their clients the years of work and resources required to assemble and curate such an expansive roster of covered clinicians. This in turn gives partner companies the opportunity to prioritize expanding patient access to life changing care.

"The OpenLoop team is committed to supporting and providing resources that will launch our clients forward, faster. This milestone of achieving over 90% insurance coverage is years in the making, and goes back to our founding vision of making healing anywhere an affordable reality," said Christian Williams, Co-founder and COO of OpenLoop. "It's exciting to see the results of our team's challenging work in building a solution that offers this level of coverage."

OpenLoop is committed to continuing to raise the bar on telehealth delivery for the digital health clients they serve by offering a full clinical stack of virtual care support services including Regulatory & Legal, Provider Staffing, Whitelabel Technology, Practice Management, and Revenue Cycle Management. The company looks forward to the opportunities its nationwide in-network coverage will continue to bring to clients and patients.

About OpenLoop

OpenLoop was co-founded by CEO, Dr. Jon Lensing, and COO, Christian Williams, with the vision to bring healing anywhere. Their solutions are thoughtfully designed to streamline and simplify go-to-market care delivery for companies offering virtual support to patients across an expansive array of specialties in all 50 states, with in-network insurance coverage. OpenLoop's deep investment in compliant, easy-to-use telehealth technology and top-tier providers is what sets them apart in the industry. For more information on OpenLoop, visit OpenLoopHealth.com.

