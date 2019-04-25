OpenNebula Deploys a Packet-powered Edge Infrastructure in 17 Locations in 25 Minutes

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud management software vendor, OpenNebula Systems, and bare metal infrastructure provider, Packet, have teamed up to showcase a compelling use case for edge computing. Leveraging Packet's Edge Access Program, which provides access to both centralized and edge bare metal for early users, OpenNebula deployed a global footprint to support a low-latency gaming use case for just $12/hr.

OpenNebula and Packet each provide solutions that help meet the demands of reduced latency and global performance while benefiting from the agility of automated cloud deployments. To help showcase the power of distributed bare metal and rapid software deployment, the OpenNebula team simulated a global video game launch across Packet's global infrastructure.

Because Packet is revolutionizing the way we think about "automated infrastructure anywhere", and OpenNebula is making private cloud creation and administration more flexible and lightweight - now with native integration for LXD containers, along with bare-metal resources offered by providers like Packet - this demonstration showcases a model for a distributed edge.

During the demonstration, the latest version of OpenNebula 5.8 "Edge" was installed on a front-end node, which then managed a simultaneous deployment of clusters across 17 global locations. Each of the hypervisors was automatically configured as part of the OpenNebula cloud, along with the "first-person" video game Enemy Territory. The edge environment was fully deployed in less than 25 minutes and offered a latency below 10ms to gamers in the geographical proximity of the various host locations.

The hourly cost for this instantiated global edge environment was no more than $11.40/hour. At the conclusion of the exercise, the environment was completely brought down and disposed of in less than 50 seconds.

"Our goal is to make efficient and nimble edge solutions available for organizations that need lightning-fast response times, and thanks to Packet and their practical approach to resource provisioning, it is simply a matter of 'plugging and playing'," says OpenNebula CEO, Ignacio M. Llorente.

"Companies and their customers are going global, and the benefits of distributed infrastructure are of massive impact," noted Jacob Smith, co-founder and CMO at Packet. "The missing piece is the software that helps users do this efficiently and with confidence. The experience that OpenNebula offers is a fantastic example of what this future looks like."

About OpenNebula

OpenNebula is a turnkey enterprise-ready solution that includes all the features needed to provide an on-premise, hosted, hybrid, edge or federated private cloud offering, and to offer public cloud services. OpenNebula Systems develops OpenNebula, supports its community, and provides support subscriptions, consulting, and training. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence with offices in Europe and the United States.

More about OpenNebula Systems: https://opennebula.systems/

More about OpenNebula: https://opennebula.org/

About Packet

Packet is the leading bare metal automation platform for developers. Its proprietary technology automates physical servers and networks without the use of virtualization or multi-tenancy, powering over 60k deploys each month across its 20+ global and three edge data centers, as well as dozens of private and on-premise locations.

To learn more, please visit www.packet.com

