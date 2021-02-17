Openpath Launches Digital Badging Capabilities to Revolutionize Access Control

As an industry disruptor, Openpath first revolutionized mobile access control by studying user behavior to add obvious, simple, yet powerful tools that ensure a frictionless user experience while making organizations more secure. Now, Openpath's new, reimagined digital badge gives system administrators new ways to address their company's security policies and procedures with greater focus, flexibility and features such as:

Customized digital badge design tool so your physical ID badge & picture now match your Digital Credential

Call or email for help feature to eliminate lock outs "at the door"

Single Sign-On App authentication through Okta to ensure security compliance

Door auto-detect technology recognizes closest door on home screen

Dynamic Status tags can change your work group or vaccination status in real time

Streamlined support options to determine where and how employee questions are answered, either via Openpath or directly to your company's security operations center (SOC).

"As an enterprise customer of Openpath, we've been impressed with their ability to innovate and deliver a product that is both highly secure and that elevates the employee experience. They are transforming traditional access control into an experience that is modern, seamless, and meets the need of the new workplace," said Brooke Lierman, Senior Director of Workplace Technologies at Okta.

At LabFellows, which offers remote lab spaces and cloud-based software automation for companies working on vaccine research for COVID-19, Openpath's remote management, touchless access, and mobile credentials have heightened the security, reduced administrative burdens and improved the overall experience of their smartlab workspaces.

"We have so much intellectual property housed inside our laboratories, and a constantly rotating roster of customer tenants. Adding to that are reduced occupancy guidelines and heightened safety concerns due to COVID-19. With all of these challenges, Openpath has been key to the operational success, safety and security of both LabFellows and our HomeLab members," said Julio de Unamuno IV, LabFellows Founder & CEO.

The long-standing legacy of a physical keycard for identification being more secure than a digital keycard is no longer true. Mobile security has advanced, and the security vulnerabilities of a physical keycard, which are easily lost or cloned, still remain. Furthermore, mobile badging ensures a pervasive, unified safety and security experience across all of an organization's company apps, whether on browser or mobile, and for the first time, notifies companies right at the door if there is a cybersecurity issue, and gives them the appropriate steps to resolve it easily, quickly and efficiently.

While there will always be a role for the physical ID badge, Openpath has chosen to improve upon it by giving it a digital twin with features that other mobile solutions simply don't offer, and customized solutions tailored to accommodate a company's size, scale, and specific security needs. For example, many enterprise companies require staff to wear a physical credential for compliance purposes. Supplementing that with a digital credential offers a fail-safe in the event the physical badge is damaged or a second form of ID is needed to show an updated photo or other pertinent information, such as vaccination status.

"The beauty of the Openpath's open architecture system is that it allows us to continuously innovate and create new options for companies that weren't thought to be possible with older technologies," said Alex Kazerani, CEO and Co-Founder of Openpath. "We have been breaking barriers to mobile access control since day one and today we are so excited to deliver a new digital badge that surpasses the security of a physical badge, plus offers custom features and extensive functionality for system administrators of all types of companies and sizes."

About Openpath

Openpath is a leader in mobile access control solutions. Openpath allows anyone to use their mobile phone to open an authorized door with the wave of a hand, without needing the phone or app open. Openpath's patented Triple Unlock technology delivers 99.9% reliability for a secure, frictionless and fast entry experience. With a robust cloud solution, Openpath provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise cloud capabilities, future-proofing the needs of the built environment. The company has introduced innovative Tailgating and Lockdown Solutions providing the ability to lock/unlock any door, zone or building in an emergency from a mobile device. Founded in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles' Silicon Beach with an additional office in Indiana. Openpath unlocks more than five million doors per month and growing since 2018. To learn more, visit www.openpath.com .

