Openpath Scores Top Industry Awards for World Changing Ideas, Design and Entrepreneurship

Openpath has been recognized with industry-leading awards from iF Design, Fast Company Magazine, and BuiltWorld Insights Tweet this

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company . "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

Openpath is also a winner of this year's iF Design Award , the world's most renowned design prize. Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH organizes the iF Design Award. Openpath won over the 98-member jury made up of independent experts from all over the world. Almost 10,000 entries were submitted from 52 countries.

"Openpath's mission has always been to improve the quality and safety of the modern building while reducing friction for end-users. While design and user experience have always been core to this mission, in 2020 we had the opportunity to add features that enhance health and wellness, and minimize germ-spread in the workplace in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," said James Segil, President & Co-Founder of Openpath. "We're thrilled that all of these efforts have been recognized by some of the world's leading arbiters of exceptional design, innovation and world-changing impact."

Segil was also recently honored with a 2021 Maverick's Award from BuiltWorld Insights for his leadership as an entrepreneur. "Bolstered by heightened interest in smart building tech in the wake of the onset of the COVID pandemic, James Segil's smart security solutions company has been riding high. In July of 2020, the firm announced an added $36 million in funding [and] have stacked up so many awards," BuiltWorld Insights stated.

About Openpath

Openpath is a leader in mobile access control solutions. Openpath allows anyone to use their mobile phone to open an authorized door with the wave of a hand, without needing the phone or app open. Openpath's patented Triple Unlock technology delivers 99.9% reliability for a secure, frictionless and fast entry experience. With a robust cloud solution, Openpath provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise cloud capabilities, future-proofing the needs of the built environment. The company has introduced innovative Tailgating and Lockdown Solutions providing the ability to lock/unlock any door, zone or building in an emergency from a mobile device. Founded in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles' Silicon Beach with an additional office in Indiana. Openpath unlocks more than five million doors per month and growing since 2018. To learn more, visit www.openpath.com .

CONTACT

Elizabeth Skube

PR Manager, Openpath

[email protected]

919-619-6705

SOURCE Openpath

Related Links

www.openpath.com

