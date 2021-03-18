Openpath Takes Top Honors, Named Access Control Leader for Today and Tomorrow in Group337's Access Control Index

The report, based on the analysis of key data points from 40 leading physical access control software manufacturers presents findings across individual criterias, namely, Market Reach, Innovation Engine, Technology, Marketing and Talent. The analysis serves as an informed evaluation of how a company is doing today by looking holistically at the company, products, people, habits, terminology, cultures, mindsets and more. It also outlines opportunities and key data points to forecast how companies are poised to perform in the future.

Openpath ranked first in the prestigious Commanders category of The Index with an overall score of 73 percent, reflecting its leadership at the forefront of the industry, which had an average score of 54 percent.

Companies in the Commanders category are leading the industry and represent the perfect blend of being at the forefront of today and tomorrow's physical access landscape. Commanders have one eye on answering today's security needs, with the other on delivering new use cases, such as wellness and convenience. Since quickly engineering and rolling out entirely touchless access control ("Wave to Unlock") in March of 2020, Openpath has continued to innovate with Safety & Wellness solutions to protect users from germ-spread and prepare the built world to return to buildings safely in the wake of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. In the past year alone, Openpath also added 26M square feet of office space to it's growing portfolio, raised $36M in Series C funding, and introduced global partnerships with industry-leaders like Cisco Meraki, Lenovo and Okta.

Openpath leads by example as a continuously innovating machine, creating new space and a learning environment within and around their organization that fosters and demonstrates creativity, experimentation, and problem solving.

"Even as an upstart in an industry that rewards legacy, Openpath has shown that they are a leader for today with the opportunity tomorrow," the report finds. "Openpath shows strength across all aspects of the business with a focus on Open Innovation, and are one of the few companies in the industry that have the It Factor."

Openpath is a leader in mobile access control solutions. Openpath allows anyone to use their mobile phone to open an authorized door with the wave of a hand, without needing the phone or app open. Openpath's patented Triple Unlock technology delivers 99.9% reliability for a secure, frictionless and fast entry experience. With a robust cloud solution, Openpath provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise cloud capabilities, future-proofing the needs of the built environment. The company has introduced innovative Tailgating and Lockdown Solutions providing the ability to lock/unlock any door, zone or building in an emergency from a mobile device. Founded in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles' Silicon Beach with an additional office in Indiana. Openpath unlocks more than five million doors per month and growing since 2018. To learn more, visit www.openpath.com.

