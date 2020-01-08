Openprise Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for the Fourth Consecutive Time in Winter 2020 G2 Enterprise Grid Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Openprise, the leader in data orchestration solutions for marketing and sales, today announced that the Openprise Data Orchestration Platform ranked first in customer satisfaction in the G2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Data Quality Winter 2020 for the fourth consecutive time. Openprise's star rating of 4.9 out of 5 is the highest in the Data Quality category.

Beyond these satisfaction ratings, customers ranked Openprise #1 in the following areas:



Data Quality Results Index , measuring ROI, meets requirements, user adoption, and likelihood to recommend.

, measuring ROI, meets requirements, user adoption, and likelihood to recommend. Data Quality Usability Index , quantifying ease of use, ease of administration, and adoption.

, quantifying ease of use, ease of administration, and adoption. Data Quality Relationship Index , highlighting ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend.

Openprise Also Earns Top Spots in G2 Grid Reports for Customer Data Platform

Openprise also scored first in overall satisfaction across the board for Winter 2020 in these reports in the CDP category:



G2 Enterprise Grid Report for Customer Data Platform

G2 Grid Report for Customer Data Platform

G2 Mid-Market Grid Report for Customer Data Platform

The Openprise Data Orchestration Platform includes capabilities for lead routing, account scoring, and attribution—advanced features not typically found in traditional Customer Data Platforms or Data Quality solutions.

Openprise Takes Top Spots Across Satisfaction Categories

Openprise stood out from a pack of competitors in both the Data Quality and CDP segments in the following areas:



#1 in "Likely to Recommend"

#1 in "Product Going in the Right Direction?"

#1 in "Meets Requirements"

#1 in "Ease of Doing Business"

#1 in "Quality of Support"

#1 in "Net Promoter Score"

In the Data Quality segment, customers ranked Openprise as follows:



100% for Net Promoter Score vs. the category average of 54%

100% for the Product Going in the Right Direction category vs. the sector average of 86%

100% in the Quality of Support category vs. the sector average of 90%

100% for Ease of Doing Business vs. the category average of 91%

99% for Meets Requirements vs. the sector average of 88%

99% for Likelihood to Recommend vs. the industry average of 84%

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. "We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere."

The Openprise Data Orchestration Platform automates all the painful, manual processes that your sales automation and marketing automation solutions don't. With Openprise, data-driven marketing and sales teams can simplify their martech stack with a single, no-code platform to automate hundreds of business processes like list loading, cleansing and enrichment, account scoring, and many more. Openprise is designed from the ground up for CRM, so it has all the best practices, business logic, and data companies need to clean up their data, focus on the right targets, and scale up their operations to grow revenue faster.

"Global enterprises turn to Openprise because we prioritize their success first, so we're excited to see this reflected in our customers' feedback, which has once again ranked Openprise #1 in customer satisfaction," said Allen Pogorzelski, Vice President of Marketing at Openprise.

Learn more about what real users have to say about the Openprise solution, visit G2's Openprise Data Orchestration Platform Reviews page.

To learn more about Openprise, visit: https://www.openprisetech.com/ or contact Openprise at 1-888-810-7774.

About G2

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2.com to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 750,000 reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2.com's most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October. The company's first acquisition, Siftery, was announced in December 2018 following its Series C funding.

About Openprise

The Openprise Data Orchestration Platform automates all the painful, manual processes that your sales automation and marketing automation solutions don't. With Openprise, data-driven marketing and sales teams can simplify their martech stack with a single, no-code platform to automate hundreds of business processes like list loading, cleansing and enrichment, account scoring, and many more. Openprise is designed from the ground up for CRM, so it has all the best practices, business logic, and data companies need to clean up their data, focus on the right targets, and scale up their operations to grow revenue faster. For more information, please visit www.openprisetech.com .

Media Contacts

Janis Weiss

Openprise

pr@openprisetech.com

(888) 810-7774 x717

Anne Marie McCallion

ReturnPR

Annemarie@returnpr.com

(888) 810-7774 x704

Related Images

openprise.jpg

Openprise

Openprise logo

SOURCE Openprise

Related Links

https://www.openprisetech.com

