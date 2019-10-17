Openprise Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for the Third Consecutive Quarter in Fall 2019 G2 Enterprise Grid Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Openprise, the leader in data orchestration solutions for marketing and sales, today announced that the Openprise Data Orchestration Platform placed first in customer satisfaction in the G2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Data Quality Fall 2019 with a score of 4.9 out of 5—the third consecutive quarter that Openprise achieved this score.

Beyond these satisfaction ratings, customers ranked Openprise #1 in the following areas:

Data Quality Results Index, measuring ROI, meets requirements, user adoption, and likelihood to recommend.

Data Quality Usability Index, quantifying ease of use, ease of administration, and adoption.

Data Quality Relationship Index, highlighting ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend.

Openprise also earned the top spot in the Customer Data Platform (CDP) Mid-Market Relationship Index.

In addition to being named a High Performer in the G2 Grid Report, Openprise stood out from a pack of competitors in the following areas:

#1 in "Likely to Recommend"

#1 in "Product Going in the Right Direction?"

#1 in "Meets Requirements"

#1 in "Ease of Doing Business"

#1 in "Quality of Support"

#1 in "Net Promoter Score"

Customers ranked Openprise as follows:

100% for Net Promoter Score for both Data Quality and Customer Data Platform (CDP) vs. the category average of 42% and 57%, respectively

100% for the Product Going in the Right Direction category vs. the sector average of 80%

100% in the Quality of Support category vs. the sector average of 86%

100% for Ease of Doing Business With vs. the category average of 87%

99% for Likelihood to Recommend vs. the industry average of 84%

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. "We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere."

The Openprise Data Orchestration Platform automates all the painful, manual processes that sales and marketing automation solutions don't, such as list loading, data cleansing, and enrichment, lead to account matching, and many more. With Openprise, marketing and sales teams can clean up their data, better focus on the right targets, scale up their operations, and simplify their martech stack.

While the Openprise Data Orchestration Platform has data orchestration capabilities such as lead routing, account scoring, and attribution, which aren't found in traditional Customer Data Platforms (CDP), the solution is sometimes categorized as a CDP. Openprise also scored first in overall satisfaction in the G2 Grid Report for Customer Data Platform (CDP) Fall 2019.

"Openprise puts our customers first in everything we do, so we're thrilled to be once again ranked #1 in customer satisfaction—the one metric that matters," said Allen Pogorzelski, Vice President of Marketing at Openprise. "The Openprise data orchestration platform solves the garbage-in/garbage-out problem for data-driven marketing and sales teams. By implementing Openprise, companies can provide all the applications in their sales and marketing stack with the data they need to be successful."

Learn more about what real users have to say about the Openprise solution, visit G2's Openprise Data Orchestration Platform Reviews page.

To learn more about Openprise, visit: https://www.openprisetech.com or contact Openprise at 1-888-810-7774.

