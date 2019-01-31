OpenSDS Welcomes Its Newest Members With Bali Release Supporting Multi-Cloud Storage

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the non-profit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, today announced that Click2Cloud, GMO Pepabo, Intel, Internet Initiative Japan and KPN have joined the OpenSDS Project.

Today, the OpenSDS community also announced the release of Bali, the 2nd version of its open source software for software-defined storage control. Bali features support for multi-cloud data control with a single S3 object REST API across multiple clouds, allowing end users to combine object storage services from AWS, Azure, and Huawei into a single solution. On-premise Ceph S3 object is in development and will be available as an update to the Bali release. Bali also supports manual data migration from on-premise storage to cloud storage. Policy-based multi-cloud data control and support for Google, IBM, and other cloud service providers are planned for 2019.

The OpenSDS community worked closely with the Container Storage Interface (CSI) community to define the latest CSI v1.0 Specification which added support for advanced data services snapshot creation and volume creation from snapshot. The Kubernetes CSI v1.0 plug-in is available in the Bali release.

This release also added support for multi-OpenStack deployment using the OpenSDS storage controller to provision block storage for multiple clusters of OpenStack, bringing the benefits of storage consolidation to end users.

"We are excited to welcome so many leading global organizations into the OpenSDS project to help deliver on our vision of a vendor neutral intelligent data storage management framework for the cloud era." said Steven Tan, OpenSDS TSC Chairman, and Vice President and CTO of Cloud Storage Solution at Huawei. "Bali multi-cloud is another step in our path to offer end users the freedom to choose services that best suits the needs of end users."

"OpenSDS Bali release brings hybrid features to customers' private clouds and traditional data centers. Given that some workloads work best on premise and some in different public clouds, the latest features of federated orchestration across multiple clouds in OpenSDS Bali release is one of the most interesting features in any product today", said Rakesh Jain, OpenSDS TSC vice-chair and Senior Researcher & Architect at IBM. "Our objective in the next releases is to further place OpenSDS in the modern storage hierarchy, in particular with NVMEoF".

The new contributors to the OpenSDS project will help accelerate the project's evolution, including development of flash management, and the adoption of NVMe and NVMe over Fabric in cloud native environments. The addition of these industry leaders is a testimony to the value the project brings to open source data storage management.

OpenSDS new members:

Click2Cloud

Click2Cloud, a cloud migration technology company with having expertise in cloud comparison, CMP, infrastructure automation and cloud migration, is a Multinational Corporation incorporated in the State of Washington.

"Click2Cloud Inc., a Cloud Migration Technology Company, is committed in extending the OpenSDS capabilities for Data Storage and Migration for a Multi-Cloud Design and Multi-Cloud Providers." Prashant Mishra | CEO, Click2Cloud Inc

GMO Pepabo

GMO Pepabo, Inc. is a Tokyo and Fukuoka-based technology company. Since its foundation the company has focused on consumer-targeted Internet services, and today it comprises four business segments: Hosting which operates consumer domain registration and web hosting services, Ecommerce Support which provides ecommerce platform solutions, Customer to customer (C2C) marketplace for handmade products, and Community that facilitates communication among Internet users through blogging.

"Our IT infrastructure consists our own private cloud and on-premise storage. We hope to leverage technologies from OpenSDS to improve the efficiency of our storage management", Shinya Tsunematsu, CTL of GMO Pepabo, Inc.

Intel

"Software-defined storage is a cornerstone of the modern data center because it helps organizations better manage the growing data being generated by connected devices and services. OpenSDS fills a key need in the storage ecosystem by enabling multi-cloud support and enhanced back-end control. Intel looks forward to working with the OpenSDS community to drive the project's evolution and adoption," Mark Skarpness, Vice president, Intel Architecture Graphics and Software, and director of Systems Engineering, System Software Products

Internet Initiative Japan

IIJ (Internet Initiative Japan) is Japan's first ISP. Since the creation of the company, it has expanded its business portfolio as a total solutions provider, now offering high performance network services, value-added outsourcing services, cloud services, WAN services and systems integration services.

"Software-defined storage will be essential part of the operation of large-scale data centers in the future. OpenSDS is aiming to provide practical and innovative solution for modern storage management. The collaboration with OpenSDS will help to accelerate the modernization of our data center." Michitaka Terada, Manager, Distributed System Engineering Section, CSD2, CD, IIJ

KPN

"KPN is the leading supplier of telecom and IT services in The Netherlands. The KPN marketing vision to position a Managed Hybrid Cloud portfolio based on on-Premise, Private Cloud and Public Cloud Solutions, requires a uniform storage interface from the application layer to the actual storage Infrastructure, completely decoupled on each layer and based on SNIA Swordfish standards. Adopting Open SDS will combine the ability to join SNIA standards and add own logics at the same time to act as One-Platform", Niels Hoffmann, Director Technology Roadmaps, KPN

About the OpenSDS Community

OpenSDS is the world's first open-source community focused on software-defined storage. It is dedicated to providing unified SDS controller framework and APIs for cross-cloud workloads. OpenSDS is supported by a number of leading storage vendors and carriers including Click2Cloud, CyberAgent, Dell-EMC, Fujitsu, GMO Pepabo, Hitachi, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Internet Initiative Japan, KPN, Linbit, NTT Communications, Toyota ITC, Vodafone, Western Digital, Yahoo! Japan. The OpenSDS community welcomes anyone who is interested in helping to build the open standard for software-defined storage. It embraces suggestions and proposals from members and developers, who are helping to build comprehensive SDS solutions and API standards.

For more information, visit https://www.opensds.io/ and https://github.com/opensds/ .

