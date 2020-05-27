OpenSesame Announces Partnership With the American Management Association to Expand Leadership, Management, and Business Skills Course Library

PORTLAND, Ore., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, announced American Management Association (AMA) has been added to its popular OpenSesame Plus subscription to expand the leadership, management, and business skills offering.

Global 2000 companies leverage the OpenSesame Plus subscription with over 7,500 curated courses — now including AMA's real-world scenario-based courses — to develop learners' leadership and soft skills.

Since 1923, organizations worldwide, including the majority of the Fortune 500 companies and most government agencies, have turned to AMA as their trusted partner in professional development and draw upon its experience to enhance skills, abilities, and knowledge with noticeable results from day one.



"For nearly a century, AMA has transformed the way business professionals think and work," said Spencer Thornton, Senior Vice President of Curation at OpenSesame. "We are excited to add their expertise and content to the OpenSesame catalog to help organizations develop their future leaders."



"It was critical for us to find a partner that could help us gain exposure to a large and passionate user base," said Daniel Goeller, Learning Solutions Manager of American Management Association. "OpenSesame's position as an industry leader and experience as a trusted adviser to their customers led us to this partnership."

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you'll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com .

About American Management Association

American Management Association ("AMA") is a world leader in professional development, advancing the skills of individuals and organizations to drive business success. AMA's approach to improving performance combines experiential learning—learning through doing—with opportunities for ongoing professional growth at every step of one's career. Their online courses feature real world management and business scenarios as well as self assessments and knowledge checks for increased engagement. Furthermore, their simple and modern course design appeals to a wide range of learners seeking essential skill development.

SOURCE OpenSesame

Related Links

http://www.opensesame.com

