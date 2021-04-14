OpenSynergy: First implementation of open standard-based devices available

BERLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COQOS Hypervisor SDK version 9.5 will be the first virtual platform used to implement the upcoming Virtual I/O Device (VIRTIO™) standard for device virtualization that facilitates the separation between software and hardware. This achievement has been made possible thanks to OpenSynergy's membership in the OASIS Open consortium (home of the VIRTIO standard) and its active contribution to the open source Operating Systems Linux and Android™ projects.

Since the hypervisor-neutral VIRTIO drivers are built in the most commonly used Operating Systems (OS), customers can easily consolidate their functionality on top of any hypervisor supporting VIRTIO. It further allows them to easily update the guest Virtual Machines (VMs), such as Android, Linux and/or the BSP. Finally, by using a virtual driver instead of the real driver, customers are able to move their guest OS on top of any hardware, reducing their hardware lock-ins.

The more VIRTIO drivers are available in the OS - thus the more "virtualized" is the Operating System - the easier it is for the customer to move VMs across platforms and System on Chips (SoCs). The current VIRTIO specifications 1.0 and 1.1 are limited to drivers commonly used in the cloud domain, where VIRTIO is popular. In the past years, OpenSynergy has contributed to the OASIS Open consortium to define the VIRTIO drivers needed for automotive use cases (such as virtio GPU, virtio audio, etc.). It further provided implementation of the drivers in the open source Operating Systems Linux and Android.

OpenSynergy has leveraged these experiences to build its newest COQOS Hypervisor SDK 9.5 ready to work with the newly defined VIRTIO drivers, making it the most mature VIRTIO-based automotive device sharing framework.

In particular, customers using Android can take full advantage by the new version of COQOS Hypervisor SDK. The cooperation between OpenSynergy and Google ensures that Android™ Automotive OS is fully compatible with COQOS. Customers enjoy a quick deployment of Android onto their hardware, an easy upgrading of versions and an easier CTS certification by using a pre CTS tested Android (AOSP).

Regis Adjamah, CEO of OpenSynergy, is convinced: "We finally bring to the market the fruits of an intensive investment of the last few years. Taking a leading role in the open standards community was a challenge. Now that VIRTIO is gaining traction and taking over a central role in the automotive architecture, we are ready to provide a product of huge value added. OpenSynergy will continue its engagement in the open source community with the goal of influencing the standard to support the automotive customers' demand."

About OpenSynergy

OpenSynergy provides embedded software products for the next generation of vehicles. Its hypervisor and communication products pave the way for an integrated driving experience.

The automotive virtual platform COQOS Hypervisor SDK integrates a mix of real-time applications and open source solutions on powerful domain controllers. It supports a large bundle of features corresponding to the virtualization standard VIRTIO, creating maximum flexibility: guest operating systems can be used and reused on different Systems on Chips. OpenSynergy cooperates with the primary Operating System (OS) providers to ensure that Android, AGL, AliOS, and other OS are entirely supported.

The automotive leading Bluetooth® stack Blue SDK is one of OpenSynergy's communications platforms. It is the reference Bluetooth® implementation for many OEMs around the world. The variant Blue SDK Fusion offers a reliable Automotive-Grade Bluetooth stack for Android™ Automotive OS.

OpenSynergy further provides complimentary Automotive-Grade software components tailored for the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) to boost Android's adoption in the automotive domain.

OpenSynergy also provides engineering services to support the customization of its products.

Read more on www.opensynergy.com

