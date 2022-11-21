OpenText Achieves FedRAMP 'In Process' Designation

OpenText Invests in US Government Transformation for Information Management

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in information management, today announced it has achieved the "In Process" designation for its OpenText Cloud for Government offering as one of the initial steps in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization process.

The FedRAMP program promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security authorization for cloud service offerings. The authorization process includes an in-depth examination of a solution's data security and data governance capabilities, as well as the security practices of its cloud services.

The OpenText Cloud for Government offering includes OpenText™ Extended Enterprise Content Management (xECM) Platform and OpenText™ AppWorks™, two core business applications within the OpenText Content Services information management portfolio. OpenText is committed to making its entire portfolio of market leading Content Services and Experience software products available as FedRAMP Authorized cloud solutions.

"The availability of FedRAMP Authorized information management cloud solutions from OpenText is a crucial step towards transforming the citizen experience across U.S government agencies," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO at OpenText. "Cloud for Government combines content capture, storage, and document organization with archiving, records management, and imaging on a FedRAMP-compliant platform."

"The shift to cloud computing offers several important benefits including reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Lowering TCO enables organizations to shift focus and investment to their core, high-impact missions rather than on data center operations and application management. We're also excited by the potential for our information management cloud solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation, further enhancing the citizen's experience," said Michael Beck, President, US Public Sector at OpenText.

OpenText AppWorks is a low-code development platform that enables government agencies to build engaging, smart, and easy-to-deploy process automation applications while ensuring compliance with governance requirements.

OpenText xECM presents content in the context of the business process or lead application user interface. These can include Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) integrations such as SAP® S/4HANA and Oracle® E-Business Suite, HR Applications like SAP® SuccessFactors® and CRM integrations such as Salesforce® as well as productivity tools like Microsoft 365® and SharePoint.

