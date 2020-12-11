OpenText Announces $1M USD Donation to Fight Food Insecurity

Company launches OpenText Voyager Fund to support local communities

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTextTM (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced a combined donation of $1 million USD to food banks in OpenText communities around the world.

"The demand for food banks has never been greater, and we wanted to do our part to meet this heightened and historic need," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "This holiday season, OpenText teams in 58 communities around the world are supporting local food banks to help ensure everyone has enough to eat. These communities support OpenText every day, and we are grateful to be able to support them in turn."

"Hunger can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time and this gift highlights OpenText's incredible commitment to the communities where their employees live and work," said Wendi Campbell, CEO, The Food Bank of Waterloo Region. "This donation will help us acquire, coordinate, and distribute safe and nutritious food to people in need in Waterloo Region and South Western Ontario, especially during a time when we are seeing an increase in the number of people accessing emergency food assistance."

These donations will help food banks provide up to 4 million meals to individuals and families in 21 countries around the world. More information and a full list of the organizations supported is available on the OpenText Voyager Fund page.

"We have received generous donations from food manufacturing companies, but we needed money to mobilize, store and distribute it to the places in need," said Jose Fleras, Executive Director of Rise Against Hunger, Philippines "This is very opportune, as I kept on saying yes to food, but also hoping that others would help us to distribute these items. This donation from OpenText will ensure that food reaches those in need."

This is the first donation of the OpenText Voyager Fund, an extension of the OpenText Voyager Program launched in 2020 to strengthen the OpenText community of customers, partners and employees. The OpenText Voyager Fund will identify key needs in our communities and support local partners in addressing them.

"The OpenText Voyager Fund will work with local partners to make a difference in the communities where we live and work," continued Barrenechea "We're grateful that our first contribution will address the real challenge of food insecurity during this important time of year, and we look forward to continuing to work with our local partners in the months and years ahead."

