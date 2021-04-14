OpenText Announces New Content Services Platform to Power Modern Work in the Cloud

OpenText Core Content and OpenText Core Case Management empower customers to securely capture, collaborate, integrate and manage content and business processes

WATERLOO, ON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced OpenText Core Content and OpenText Core Case Management, the new content services platform from the global leader in information management.

"The future of the workplace is digital. Organizations today need digital business process solutions that are quick and simple to deploy, configure, govern, and use," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Core Content and Core Case Management deliver the strong records management, case management, API's, and integration into leading applications that OpenText is recognized for – all delivered as a simple-to-deploy, multi-tenant cloud application."

Announced as part of OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 21.2, OpenText Core Content and OpenText Core Case Management are multi-tenant cloud offerings that are quick and easy to deploy and can be tailored to address unique line of business, departmental, and industry needs.

Built to connect content to the systems and people that need it, Core Content integrates with business applications that customers already use, including a deep integration with SAP S/4HANA® Public Cloud. Core Case Management manages unstructured and complex processes. Whether opening accounts, processing claims, or maintaining property records – it is necessary to know who has the work item, what has happened, where the documents are, and what is needed to get work done.

By combining content management, case management and integration into lead applications, this solution delivers a unified approach to managing an organization's content lifecycle in context of its formal and informal business processes.

The explosion of remote work and a hybrid workforce have increased the complexity and scope of organizations' information management challenges. Per a recent IDC report, "Increasing demand for greater agility, speed, and flexibility ushers in a new breed of SaaS solutions purpose-built for a more distributed and connected enterprise." *

"OpenText Core applications enable organizations to modernize and simplify complex information management challenges," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "These applications are built to support modern work requirements and new business use-cases. OpenText Core Content and OpenText Core Case Management are the foundation for integrated multi-tenant solutions that deliver all the benefits of cloud, from reliability and scalability to security."

Core Content and Core Case Management underpin the industry-leading portfolio of Core SaaS content services applications with foundational content management capabilities. The portfolio now includes: OpenText™ Core Share, OpenText™ Core Signature, OpenText™ Core for Federated Compliance, OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP® Solutions, OpenText™ Core Capture, OpenText™ Core for SAP® SuccessFactors® and more.

Barrenechea unveiled the new offerings during the opening keynote of OpenText World Europe, which brings leading Information Management experts together to explore the technology needed to support modern work, engage customers and communities, connect global commerce and stay ahead of the competition. The 2-day virtual tech event launched today, and registration and on-demand content can be found here.

More information about OpenText Core Content is available here and OpenText Core Case Management here.

* Source: IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2021 Predictions, Doc # US46420120, December 2020.

