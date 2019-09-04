OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors
Sep 04, 2019, 17:05 ET
WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the proposals submitted to a vote by shareholders at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today in Waterloo, Ontario was approved, including the election of the eleven nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 2, 2019. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 213,540,409 common shares representing 79.09% of the outstanding common shares were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
P. Thomas Jenkins
|
194,851,653
|
93.46%
|
13,627,996
|
6.54%
|
Mark J. Barrenechea
|
202,374,446
|
97.07%
|
6,105,203
|
2.93%
|
Randy Fowlie
|
201,313,075
|
96.56%
|
7,166,574
|
3.44%
|
David Fraser
|
203,971,863
|
97.84%
|
4,507,786
|
2.16%
|
Gail E. Hamilton
|
202,788,532
|
97.27%
|
5,691,117
|
2.73%
|
Stephen J. Sadler
|
201,994,641
|
96.89%
|
6,485,008
|
3.11%
|
Harmit Singh
|
208,400,210
|
99.96%
|
79,439
|
0.04%
|
Michael Slaunwhite
|
197,716,269
|
94.84%
|
10,763,380
|
5.16%
|
Katharine B. Stevenson
|
201,980,982
|
96.88%
|
6,498,667
|
3.12%
|
Carl Jürgen Tinggren
|
204,416,500
|
98.05%
|
4,063,149
|
1.95%
|
Deborah Weinstein
|
190,686,802
|
91.47%
|
17,792,847
|
8.53%
The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (https://www.sedar.com) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), each of which was filed on September 4, 2019.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, a market leader in Enterprise Information Management software and solutions, enabling companies to manage, leverage, secure and gain insight into their enterprise information, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.
For more information, please contact:
Harry E. Blount
Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations
Open Text Corporation
415-963-0825
investors@opentext.com
