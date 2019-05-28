OpenText Named a Customer Communications Management Leader in 2019 Aspire CCM Leaderboard

OpenText Exstream Celebrates 20th Anniversary;

Aspire Says 'OpenText Well Placed to Shape CCM Market in Years Ahead'

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), today announced OpenText has been recognized by an independent consulting firm Aspire Customer Communications Services as a Leader in the 2019 Aspire Leaderboard™, one of the industry's most influential visualizations of the customer communications management (CCM) solutions landscape. OpenText is positioned as an overall market leader in the Aspire Leaderboard, and as a leader in the Communications Composition, Business Automation and Omni-Channel Orchestration grids for its OpenText™ Exstream™ CCM solution.

The Aspire Leaderboard provides relevant vendor assessments, with analyst insights, to help enterprises determine the best software vendors for their business needs. Aspire evaluated the CCM solutions of 23 key vendors for critical capabilities and strategic direction. Exstream received top scores for critical capabilities in CCM overall, in communication composition and in business automation. Aspire concluded in its report, "OpenText is an excellent fit for enterprises wanting to buy from a large enterprise IT provider with best-in-class products such as Exstream, as well as structured support and professional services capabilities."

Aspire cites the flexible, hybrid OpenText OT2 platform for EIM SaaS applications and the OT2 vision for helping organizations easily extend solutions to the cloud as key differentiators.

"Under its OT2 vision, OpenText is gradually re-architecting key customer experience management products, including Exstream, and adding them to its microservices and container-based OT2 cloud platform," said Kaspar Roos, founder and CEO of Aspire. "The company's OT2 vision, powered by low-code/no-code business process management, cloud-to-cloud connectivity, identity management and automation, and AI/ML-based analytics, allows for drag-and-drop type application development that can be rapidly deployed in the cloud. It's an extremely compelling vision for a world in which CCM is increasingly becoming part of a wider, digital customer experience ecosystem. With its OT2 cloud vision and focus on emerging technologies, OpenText is well placed to continue to shape the CCM market in the years ahead."

"OpenText has been at the forefront of providing innovative customer communication solutions for two decades," said Guy Hellier, Vice President of Product Management for Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions at OpenText. "We continuously seek new ways to make it easier for businesses to quickly and effectively communicate with customers via their preferred digital channels and to build better customer experiences across all touchpoints."

OpenText recently announced Exstream 16.6, which offers self-service, browser-based capabilities for designing and authoring customer communications and for interactive editing. These new capabilities help to free marketing, business and other non-technical users to compose and edit their own responsive HTML5 as well as paginated templates without technical assistance or additional coding. This saves time in customer communications and reduces strain on IT departments.

The Aspire report additionally expressed excitement for newly released Exstream advancements "which put more content control in the hands of the business user."

OpenText also introduced customer communication orchestration capabilities for line of business process owners in Exstream 16.6. Now the people who have the greatest understanding of their customers can graphically define the creation and delivery steps for all communications using an intuitive, web-based drag-and-drop visual interface.

OpenText is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Exstream and wants to thank its customers, many of which have been Exstream users for more than 15 years, for their business, loyalty and input as the product has evolved. Exstream is now being deployed by more than 5,000 enterprises worldwide to build lifetime customer relationships and business value.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2019 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Digital Customer Experience (DCX) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard. For tailored RFP support please contact the Aspire team here.

