OpenText statement regarding Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus")

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM) , notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it is not considering a potential acquisition of Micro Focus.

