OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, August 6, 2020

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 will be released on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on August 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT Length: 60 minutes Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)

+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning August 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on August 20, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 4814 followed by the number sign.



For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

OpenText Virtual Investor Day 2020

OpenText will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The virtual conference will include an annual strategic update with formal presentations by the OpenText executive team. Further details will be provided closer to the event date. Investors and Analysts are invited to pre-register by contacting [email protected].

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

For more information, please contact:

Harry E. Blount

Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations

Open Text Corporation

415-963-0825

[email protected]

