OpenWater Releases "COVID-19 Emergency Guide" on How to Quickly Migrate Physical Conferences to Virtual Amidst Concerns

ARLINGTON, Va., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading application and review software platform, OpenWater, announces the release of their COVID-19 Emergency Guide that shows how to quickly convert a physical conference to a virtual conference as the coronavirus continues to impact conferences, events and meetings. The full guide and instructional video can be downloaded and found here .

The rising impact of health concerns around the coronavirus is forcing organizations to reconsider, cancel or postpone their annual gatherings. Because a majority of OpenWater's customers rely on annual meetings, conferences and summits, they created a downloadable guide and instructional video that shows step-by-step how to transition your physical event into a virtual event using Zoom, or similar meeting tools like GoMeeting. OpenWater is not affiliated or being paid by either company.

As opposed to increasing risks to physical health or completely cancelling an event or meeting, virtual conferences ensure that attendees can still benefit and view recordings from any session while keeping their sponsors happy by allowing them to have dedicated virtual sessions or incorporating them in the beginning or middle of a session.

"We know how important meetings and conferences are to the overall success of organizations each year," says Kunal Johar, CTO of OpenWater. "We know a face to face meeting is irreplaceable, however there are parts of a conference that can be salvaged and we hope this guide gives a quick start to event managers who might be in a panic."

By following this guide, event managers can transition their event to be virtual in one day with ease and without prior tech experience. Attendees can also be at peace knowing their health is protected and can stay updated via Zoom on any changes that are being made. They can also create an online schedule in Outlook or Google Calendar to stay organized and ensure that they get the most out of their conference or meeting experience.

OpenWater is the trusted platform that helps companies grow their awards, abstracts, fellowships and more. Their software is used by some of the largest magazines, Fortune 100 companies, nonprofits and universities in the world and is used to submit over 25 million submissions per year. Nearly any application and review process can be made easier and more efficient using the OpenWater platform.

To download the Emergency Guide and checklist or to watch the informational video, please visit: http://getopenwater.com/covid19 . For more information regarding OpenWater's all-in-one software platform and new SDK for developers, please visit: https://www.getopenwater.com/

OpenWater, a software company based in Arlington, VA (DC Metro), provides an application and review software platform that automates and helps to grow tedious workflows. Global companies such as Fast Company, Oracle, The James Beard Foundation and Peabody are utilizing OpenWater's cloud-based software to simplify their application and review process.

