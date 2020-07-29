OpenWeb Introduces Community Feed for Publishers: Transforming commenting into a high-quality social experience.

"With media consumption at all-time highs and the public seeking safer places to engage, OpenWeb is creating powerful solutions that also benefit publishers. Community Feed combines a social-feed-like experience with higher standards for quality, and encourages users to discover more content and conversations without the toxicity," said Nadav Shoval, OpenWeb's CEO and Co-Founder. "Community Feed creates a virtuous cycle that keeps audiences on-site longer, encourages quality discourse and discovery, and supports publisher sustainability."

Features & Highlights of OpenWeb's Community Feed:

Journalists, editors, and users can create topical posts that live outside of individual articles, allowing conversations to live and thrive longer.

that live outside of individual articles, allowing conversations to live and thrive longer. Customized moderation capabilities and rigorous standards ensure the highest quality dialogue between users and journalists.

and rigorous standards ensure the highest quality dialogue between users and journalists. Advanced recommendation algorithms surface engagement-driven, trending, and relevant content into a seamless social experience. 43% of commenters are reading similar articles discovered through the Feed during the same session.

surface engagement-driven, trending, and relevant content into a seamless social experience. 43% of commenters are reading similar articles discovered through the Feed during the same session. Users can easily navigate between content and conversations, and hashtags allow commenters to easily find similar articles and conversations.

OpenWeb, which announced it was changing its name from Spot.IM a few weeks ago has quickly become the leader for premium publishers to engage and retain audiences. Partners include Huffington Post, Salon, Refinery29, Engadget, and hundreds of others. To learn more about OpenWeb's Community Feed, or the Quality Conversation platform, visit the company's website.

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb (formerly Spot.IM) is on a mission to democratize and improve conversations online. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning to incentivize healthy dialogue, decrease toxicity, and create thriving, engaged communities. OpenWeb works with more than 700 top-tier publishers and hosts 100 million active users each month.

Founded in 2012, OpenWeb has over 100 employees in New York City and Tel Aviv and is backed by world-class investors including Insight Partners, AltaIR Capital, ScaleUp, Norma Investments, and Index Ventures. To learn more about OpenWeb's quality conversation platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

