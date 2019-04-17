OpenWorks Announces Bryan McMahon as New Chief Financial Officer

As CFO, Bryan joins the company with a mandate to improve financial and accounting systems, the financial planning process, and to focus the company on gaining greater efficiencies. Bryan plans to advance a culture of communication, drawing the finance and accounting teams out of their respective silos where they can learn from others company wide. He will be responsible for implementing a successful financial strategy to increase the value for OpenWorks franchise partners and enhance the brand's culture. Bryan plans to further establish a sense of accountability, responsibility and visibility across the brand to increase efficiency from a financial perspective.

"OpenWorks' growth over the past five years has been deliberate and strategic as we continue to build our national presence. With Bryan's expertise in finance, we will become even more effective and efficient internally," said OpenWorks' CEO and founder, Eric Roudi. "Bryan's vision to increase communication throughout the company will further support our culture where everyone knows they are heard and respected."

Prior to joining OpenWorks, Bryan was Chief Financial Officer of consumer products, manufacturing and distribution companies including PMA Industries, Inc. and Creative Brands Corp. He was also a Cost Controller for Navistar, Inc.'s supply chain function, and a Vice President-Senior Relationship Manager and Investment Banking Analyst for BMO Harris Bank. Bryan spent thirteen years in banking executing mergers and acquisitions, managing corporate relationships, growing business operations and improving internal business processes.

"OpenWorks is one of the fastest growing franchises in the United States, led by a CEO that is established and respected in the business community," said Bryan. "I am excited to use my financial and strategic expertise to help OpenWorks continue on its amazing trajectory. My goal was to join a community-minded company with a customer focus and a clear path towards value creation."

For more information regarding OpenWorks, please visit www.openworksweb.com.

About OpenWorks:

Founded in 1983, OpenWorks is a full-service commercial cleaning franchise that offers cleaning, janitorial, and maintenance services, as well as integrated facility services through reputable local partners and franchisees. Since opening its doors, OpenWorks has been guided by its mission to improve your results by consistently making your facility cleaner, safer and healthier. The company has 23 corporate offices across the United States and has 660+ franchise locations across the country. For more information regarding OpenWorks, visit www.openworksweb.com. For franchising information, visit www.openworksfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Natalie Levy, Fishman Public Relations, nlevy@fishmanpr.com, 847-945-1300

SOURCE OpenWorks

Related Links

http://www.openworksweb.com

