OpenX Introduces First People-Based Marketing Solution For The Open Web

While programmatic technology has become the primary monetization system for the open web, it has lacked the simplicity and efficacy of walled gardens. Today, OpenX is changing that paradigm by bringing true people-based marketing to the open web for the first time with the introduction of OpenAudience.

OpenAudience will provide marketers and publishers with an unprecedented, unified level of knowledge about consumer audiences - through a platform built on privacy by design principles that brings the efficiency and efficacy of walled garden advertising to the open web. OpenAudience is powered by a comprehensive proprietary data asset and supplemented by integrated partnerships with recognized leaders in data and identity like LiveRamp, Tapad and more.

For marketers, OpenAudience will provide the ability to plan and buy people-based marketing campaigns that combine the impact and ease of use of Facebook advertising with the scale of the open web. OpenAudience is currently in active partner testing with multiple marketers in the U.S., including Fortune 500 financial service and consumer personal care companies, along with one of America's largest online entertainment outlets, and will be generally available to the broader market in Q3 of 2019.

For publishers, OpenAudience will deliver user-based knowledge that empowers them to value and sell advertising with unparalleled precision. With the ability to automatically place consumers into high-value audience segments drawn from the more than 240M U.S. Monthly Active Users OpenX reaches across the open web, OpenAudience allows publishers to maximize revenue like never before.

"OpenAudience is a natural evolution of programmatic advertising, combining the unified knowledge of people-based audiences with the transactional power of programmatic to create a planning, buying and advertising experience that is unlike anything else in the market today," said Todd Parsons, chief product officer at OpenX.

"No exchange in the market today has enabled a unified view of publisher audiences," said Travis Clinger, vice president of strategic initiatives, LiveRamp. "Now, OpenX is democratizing identity across all publishers on the open web, helping marketers to plan and buy audiences the way they do inside walled gardens. We are thrilled to be a key component of OpenAudience."

"OpenAudience is an ambitious move into people-based marketing, offering marketers an unprecedented walled garden-like experience on the open web," said Chris Feo, senior vice president of global data licensing and strategic partnerships at Tapad. "As a fellow pioneer in the industry, Tapad is proud that OpenX chose to leverage The Tapad Graph™ to allow marketers and publishers in North America access to our leading digital identity resolution insights across devices."

