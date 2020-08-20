OpenX Launches New Solution to Make Prebid Easy and Accessible for Publishers of All Sizes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX today announced the launch of Apollo, a product that gives publishers of all sizes the ability to customize and optimize their Prebid configuration and maximize programmatic revenue. With Apollo, publishers have access to sophisticated configuration management and a/b testing capabilities that allow them to regularly test and assess the effectiveness of their Prebid set-up, and with three different tiers of service, publishers can choose the best option for them to figure out how to eliminate the technical overhead of managing Prebid internally.

Prebid is the only independent, open source, non-walled garden integration path for publishers, and the open source nature of Prebid.org ensures greater control and transparency compared to proprietary containers. To date, however, adoption has been limited due to the level of technical resources required to set up and maintain performance.

"Many publishers have a dilemma when it comes to Prebid: they can either take advantage of all the control and visibility Prebid offers, but have to figure out how to manage it themselves, or they can offload the day-to-day work to a managed service solution, but then they lose some of that visibility and control that makes Prebid so appealing in the first place," said Paul T. Ryan, CTO and OpenX and Prebid.org board member. "Apollo is designed to be the best of both worlds. We want pubs to have a solution that is easy to manage, while still unlocking the full potential of Prebid in terms of visibility, control and most importantly revenue."

Apollo offers centralized tools for both implementation and management of Prebid, for both client side and server side configurations, including hosting of the server side Prebid. With the new a/b testing capabilities, publishers can deploy new Prebid features in a safe manner, and start by only pushing changes to a small percentage of their inventory. By gaining the ability to test new features in this fashion, publishers can regularly experiment with new ways to improve monetization without the revenue implications of pushing changes to their entire stack.

Once onboarded, Apollo also offers an analytics suite that highlights trend information and provides real-time monitoring and alerting for immediate detection of production issues.

Once publishers register with Apollo, they will gain access to detailed online playbooks with step-by-step instructions on Prebid, and how to get started. As publishers choose to move to different levels of service, they will gain more hands on support to answer questions and troubleshoot.

