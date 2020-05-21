OpenX Reports Growth and New Milestones Across Demand-Side Business

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX today reported recent milestones from the company's business unit dedicated to building and expanding brand, agency and DSP relationships. With new and renewed SPO partnerships, new products, and a new senior executive leading the team, the buy-side of the OpenX business has grown on multiple fronts, bringing valuable demand to the OpenX Exchange for publishers.

Client Growth & New Products for Marketers

OpenX has been working closely with brands, agencies and holding companies on their SPO initiatives, as marketers continue to strategically evaluate their media supply chain. Multiple global holding companies have recently renewed SPO partnerships with OpenX, along with new or renewed deals with four of the AdAge top ten brands.

"We advocate working with fewer, higher quality exchange partners who have established trust, offer transparency, and provide good client service" said Manny Hernandez, VP, head of display activation, North America at Essence. "Our reps at OpenX go the extra mile to offer support and value-adds around data rather than simply providing programmatic pipes."

OpenX also recently debuted the first solution for brands and agencies to use their DSP to buy their target audiences within OpenAudience, the company's people-based marketing product suite. Since launching, OpenX has seen significant initial interest from brands and agencies, including Fortune 50 companies across the telco, insurance, entertainment, sports and CPG industries.

"At Matterkind, we're always looking to incorporate solutions that help us better utilize our own data and enhance the way brands reach their desired audiences efficiently and at scale," said Sean Muzzy, president of North America at Matterkind. "Working with a partner like OpenX, who can offer access to a unique data asset of anonymous user information across the open web, has expanded our ability to apply a sophisticated and audience-focused approach to campaigns regardless of channel, which in turn, allows us to deliver better results for our clients."

OpenX partners with publishers to deliver superior outcomes for marketers, and using the company's proprietary match table of 284M US users, OpenX has given marketers and agencies the ability to target their customers across the open web. Marketers can send first party data into the OpenX match table to identify and reach existing customers and prospects, expand that audience with sophisticated lookalike modeling, or they can leverage Partner Audiences, a collection of more than 35 prebuilt audiences across all major verticals.

New Senior Leadership

To help guide the new growth the company is seeing, OpenX is also announcing the hiring of Brian Murphy as SVP, Demand. Murphy comes to OpenX most recently from StartApp where he led global revenue. Prior to StartApp, Murphy held leadership positions at Quantcast, Unified and Google. At OpenX, he will guide the rapidly growing demand team responsible for brands and agencies across mobile, desktop, CTV and the company's range of DSP partners.

"This is an exciting time at OpenX. We're building on the work we've done with brands, agencies and DSPs over the years, and leveraging our unique data asset to offer robust audience targeting solutions," said Murphy. "Working with our buy side partners on their SPO efforts has been a continued focus for OpenX, and when you look at everything we're doing with identity, the tremendous scale we have and our leadership position around quality and transparency, it's a compelling offer for marketers."

