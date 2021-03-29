Opera GX gaming browser exceeds 8 million active users

"These results are encouraging: Opera GX continues to grow rapidly as more and more gamers are discovering Opera GX," said Krystain Kolandra, EVP of Gaming & PC Browsers. "We are focused on continuing this rapid growth through an aggressive product roadmap across Opera GX and Opera Gaming. This includes continuing to add more gaming features and functionality to Opera GX and building out our YoYo Games Gamemaker Studios 2D gaming platform. We are really excited about the potential for our gaming efforts to drive significant growth for Opera for a long-time to come."

Opera launched GX in June of 2019 and has since expanded its gaming efforts, including forming its Opera Gaming division earlier this year to unite the company's innovative efforts across gaming, game development, and the browser experience. Providing gamers with a browser that improves their experience - rather than compete with it - by integrating gaming and browsing is a key element of Opera's long-term growth strategy in gaming.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

SOURCE Opera Limited

Related Links

http://www.opera.com

