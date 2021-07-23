Opera Limited to announce second quarter 2021 financial results on August 12, 2021

OSLO, Norway, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its second quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 877-888-4294

China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382

Hong Kong: +80-090-1494

Norway: +47 80-01-3780

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 808-101-1183

International: +1 785-424-1881

Confirmation Code: OPRAQ221

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Learn more about Opera at www.investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

SOURCE Opera Limited

