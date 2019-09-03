Opera Under the Moonlight in Corfu by Greece Sotheby's International Realty

Two of the most acclaimed Greek opera singers of the day were present to perform a collection of much-loved arias and duets before a crowd of 120 select guests in the stately Laskari Mansion on Corfu . The internationally renowned soprano Myrtò Papatanasiu and the magnificent baritone Dimitris Tiliakos were accompanied by the exceptional pianist Yiannis Tsanakaliotis as they delivered delightful renditions of excerpts from Le Nozze di Figaro by Mozart, La Traviata and Simon Boccanegra by Verdi, La Boheme by Puccini and Tannhäuser by Wagner.

Distinguished guests were invited to enjoy a moonlit musical evening of extraordinary talent, which took place in the Laskari Mansion, an architectural gem dating back to the 1500s. The historic 1,600 sq. m. residence was founded by the Laskari family in 1517, inspired by the Venetian architectural style that they had grown accustomed to in Venice, and remains to this day an impressive property. Situated in the traditional village of Agios Markos, the elegant home houses rare artifacts from the Battle of Nafpaktos, as well as valuable archives and a remarkable family library. The residence has hosted a long line of important figures over the years, including royalty, heads of state and emirs, all of whom enjoyed its perfect setting in one of the oldest villages in Corfu surrounded by low hills and woodland.

The enchanting musical evening highlighted Greece Sotheby's International's philosophy of offering exceptional experiences in extraordinary properties and stunning locations throughout Greece, with an emphasis on the appreciation of "joie de vivre". The distinguished guests enjoyed a truly magnificent performance by the world class artists in one of the most impressive properties in Corfu under the radiant midsummer moonlight.

