NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Operating Room Equipment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Implications and Growth report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for operating room equipment which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with Covid 19.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the operating room equipment market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global operating room equipment market opportunities and atrategies to 2030: COVID 19 Implications and Growth report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters

1. Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.

2. Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

3. Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the operating room equipment market by geography, segmentation by type of equipment and by end-user covered in this report.

4. Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the operating room equipment market. This chapter includes different product/services covered in the report and basic definitions.

5. Supply Chain –The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the operating room equipment industry supply chain.

6. Product Analysis –The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

7. Customer Information– This chapters covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global operating room equipment market.

8. Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global operating room equipment market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

9. Impact Of COVID-19 – This section describes newly discovered coronavirus impact on global operating room equipment market.

10. Patients By Age Group Analysis– This chapter analyses surgical procedures performed on different demography.

11. Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2023, 2025 and 2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

12. Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019), forecast (2023, 2025 and 2030) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

13. Market Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2029, 2023, 2025 and 2030) and analysis for different segments (by type of equipment and by end use) in the market.

14. Regional Market Size And Growth– This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2019, 2023, 2025 and 2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

15. Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global operating room equipment market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

16. Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

17. Conclusions And Recommendations– This section includes recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

18. Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

By Type Of Equipment: Anesthesia Devices; Endoscopes; Operating Room Lights; Operating Tables; Electrosurgical Devices; Surgical Imaging Devices; Patient Monitors

By Type Of Anesthesia And Respiratory Device: Respiratory Devices; Anesthesia Machines; Respiratory Disposables; Anesthesia Disposables

By Type Of Anesthesia And Respiratory Device: Instruments/Equipment; Disposables

By Type Of Patient Monitor: High Acuity; Medium Acuity; Low Acuity

By Type Of Patient Monitor: Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment; Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices

By Type Of Surgical Imaging Device: Mobile C-Arms; Mini C-Arms

By Type Of Operating Room Light: Halogen Lights; LED Lights

By Type Of Operating Table: General Operating Tables; Specialty Operating Tables

By Type Of Operating Table: Metal Operating Tables; Composite Operating Tables

By Type Of End-User: Hospitals; Outpatient Facilities And Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Companies Mentioned: Medtronic Plc; Olympus Corporation; General Electric Company; Stryker Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Countries: China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, USA, Russia, UK, Germany, France, Brazil.



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Time series: Two five-year periods, one three-year period and one six-year period.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Understand how the market is experiencing rapid growth due to the coronavirus and how it is likely to stabilize as the impact of the virus abates.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.



