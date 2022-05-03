Operating Room Integration Market Value to Cross $3,464.7 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation of the operating room integration market was $1,345.9 million in 2021, which is predicted to propel at a CAGR of 11.1% and reach $3,464.7 million by the end of this decade, according to P&S Intelligence. In recent years, major players in the market have made a conscious effort to offer better integration solutions for ORs. For instance, Hill-Rom launched Helion Integrated Surgical System in July 2021, which aids surgical teams in communicating throughout a procedure.

Factors that play a major role in the growth of the market are the expanding volume of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), rising crowding concerns in ORs, and technological developments in OR infrastructure, primarily due to the surging funding. MISs have been becoming popular due to various reasons, such as early recovery, brief hospitalization period, relatively small incisions, and affordability.

Key Findings of Operating Room Integration Market Report

· The operating room integration market of North America had the largest share, of more than 40%, in 2021. This is attributed to the rise in the number of patients preferring MISs, increase in the demand for quality care, and surge in the existence of major healthcare technology companies.

The APAC market is likely to have a growth rate of more than 12% in the coming years. The swift improvement in healthcare infrastructure and a sharp rise in the population of chronically ill patients are the key factors contributing to the growth of the regional market.

The swelling numbers of patients with breast cancer, liver cancer, and other chronic diseases are contributing to the rising volume of general surgeries around the world. Thus, general surgeries had a significant share of the operating room integration market in 2021.

Hip and knee replacement surgeries have also increased in number, because of which the application of operating room integration solutions for orthopedic surgeries is predicted to witness a significant increase.

The market share of software was the larger in 2021, based on component. The use of operating room integration software is significantly advantageous for the rationalization of surgical workflow, acting as a single source for all the information.

The number of ambulatory surgeries is rising, which is why the ambulatory surgical center category is likely to propel at a CAGR of over 11% in the years to come. The shortage of hospital beds and lack of funds on part of patients for hospital care are the main factors for the growth of the market in this end user category.

The use of smart glasses and AR technology in ORs is creating opportunities for operating room integration solution providers to team up with technology companies to offer state-of-the-art and new solutions. For instance, Vuzix, a supplier of smart glasses and AR technology, in March 2022, partnered with Pixee Medical and Rods&Cones, to expedite the rollout of Vuzix-powered solutions.

The key players in the operating room integration market are Care Syntax GmbH, Getinge AB, Arthrex Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Olympus Corporation, Braiblab AG, Barco NV, Steris Plc, and Stryker Corporation. Apart from partnerships, all these companies are trying to improve their standing in the market through collaborations and acquisitions.

Operating Room Integration Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Software

Services

By System Type

Documentation Management Systems

Display Systems

Audio-Video Management Systems

By Application

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



Singapore



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



U.A.E.

