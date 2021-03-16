Operation: Coming Home and Mattamy Homes Hold Flag Raising for Combat Wounded Veteran, US Marine SSgt. Matthew Polizzi

"We've moved around so much, so it will be really nice to be able to have the kids in one school and not have them moving around to different schools all the time, and somewhere where they can have their own bedrooms," Polizzi said.

Polizzi served for 14 years, deployed four times, and received the Purple Heart from an injury in Afghanistan.

"We are honored to support Operation: Coming Home by helping to build a home for such a deserving American hero," said Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "It is our hope that this home will provide a place for the Polizzi family to make cherished memories for years to come."

The project is a result of Operation Coming Home, a joint volunteer project led by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County (HBA), the United States Veterans Corps (USVC) and companies such as Mattamy Homes that build and donate homes for wounded combat veterans.

This is the second home donated by Mattamy Homes and the 10th from the Royal Oaks team, which was acquired by Mattamy Homes in 2017.

The Polizzi family is expected to receive the keys to their brand-new home at a ceremony in July.

