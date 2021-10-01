Operation Enduring Warrior Expands Its Mission

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Enduring Warrior took the first group of military honorees through an obstacle course race. Since then, they have tackled over one hundred fitness challenges, races, and public speaking events, all with the mission to HONOR, EMPOWER, and MOTIVATE our honorees. They expanded to include law enforcement in 2018 and they are now growing again! They have recently announced that they are expanding, warmly welcoming fire service veterans to the group they serve.

Honorees are the "why" that drive the Operation Enduring Warrior mission. Wounded veterans of military, law enforcement, and fire service come to Operation Enduring Warrior with goals such as running races, climbing mountains, skydiving, mastering archery, or learning how to tell their stories.

A specially trained group of athletes, called the Masked Athlete team, conquer the physical feats alongside the honorees to make sure they are supported and safe, no matter the challenge. Additional team members, called Community Ambassadors, come from all parts of the country with a wide range of backgrounds to offer support to the organization and our honorees. No matter the role, they all work together to live the mission of Operation Enduring Warrior every day.

By expanding the population they serve, Operation Enduring Warrior is increasing the positive impact they make in the community. Bringing together military, law enforcement, and fire service veterans in a group filled with supportive community members builds strong support systems and communities. Their programs help participants overcome adversity and hardship through innovation, teamwork, and perseverance. This ultimately enables the lives of our honorees to go in directions they may have once thought were impossible.

This coming weekend at the obstacle course event War-X, Operation Enduring Warrior will be joined by their first fire service honoree, Andrew Greene. They look forward to taking on the course side but side with Drew as the team lives the mission of HONOR, EMPOWER, and MOTIVATE!

