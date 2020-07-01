Operation Helping Heroes: Become a Freedom Fighter

OCALA, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Top of the World and SOF (Shield of Faith) Missions are partnering together again to present the second annual Operation Helping Heroes Charity Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held on October 24, 2020 at Candler Hills Golf Club. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit SOF Missions and their goal to raise awareness for our nation's military veterans.

SOF Missions believes we are called to be Freedom Fighters by combatting the veteran suicide crisis. This charity golf tournament, hosted by On Top of the World, provides funds for the Resiliency Project. This unique program provides personalized treatment plans for military veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress and the lasting effects of combat. The Resiliency Project encompasses the four components of psychological, social, spiritual, and physical health. Air Force Veteran, Nathan Nelson, journeyed through this program after being hit with direct fire and returning home. Nelson stated how SOF Missions empowered him to become physically resilient, emotionally aware and strong in his faith. 47 warriors have successfully completed the Resiliency Project leading them to live a life of wellness.

SOF Missions was founded in 2011 by decorated combat veteran Dr. Damon Friedman. After serving in special operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, he understands how veterans struggle with post-traumatic stress when returning home from war. Damon, Retired Lt Colonel, is making a difference by sharing his testimonial as a public speaker and guest at veteran's events.

In 2020, the suicide rate for recently retired and active-duty military members is on the rise, with approximately 17 U.S. veterans taking their own life every day. You have the opportunity to make a difference by becoming a Freedom Fighter and participating in the second annual Operation Helping Heroes. There are several ways you can help – sign yourself or a team up to play a round of golf, or simply make a donation. Or, encourage your business to become a sponsor; prime advertising opportunities are still available. All sponsors will attend an exclusive dinner on October 23rd with Dr. Friedman and the SOF Missions team. To sign up or learn more, please visit operationhelpingheroes.com. All proceeds raised will go to SOF Missions to support their objective of helping save our nation's heroes.

CONTACT: Kinley Rogers, Marketing Account Executive for On Top of the World Communites, LLC., 352-854-3600, ext. 7519

SOURCE On Top of the World Communities

