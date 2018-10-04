Operation Warrior Resolution Releases New Promotional Video Featuring Jerry Springer

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendra Simpkins, President and co-founder of Operation Warrior Resolution (OWR), a veteran-run nonprofit that provides Rapid Resolution Therapy® (RRT) and other innovative, holistic treatments for military service members, sat down to chat with famed talk show host, Jerry Springer.

Together, Jerry Springer and Kendra Simpkins, MSW, LCSW, discuss the mission of OWR and how OWR impacts the lives of different military service members across the country.

"Talk therapy only targets the cognitive brain. What's truly needed is therapies that target the emotional brain and limbic system, where the emotional disturbances are coming from…" says Simpkins, a former US Army Intelligence analyst, who has received her Masters of Science in Social Work from Columbia University. Simpkins has spent the last few years researching and working with veterans trying to find which treatments truly make an impact on the trauma veterans have been and are experiencing to create this program that has affected each veteran; traditional talk therapy and medications are not working, says Simpkins.

Rapid Resolution Therapy® focuses on alleviating the ongoing effects that stem from disturbing or painful experiences. The trauma is resolved gently, swiftly, and painlessly with experiential methods.

Operation Warrior Resolution has RRT practitioners across the United States available to veterans immediately, free of cost. Additionally, OWR offers holistic weekend mind and body retreats through equine therapy and more.Instead of verbally acknowledging our veterans for their service, through OWR we can now truly thank them in whole other holistic and helping ways rarely offered before, states Mr. Springer, but now available through Operation Warrior Resolution. Click here to see the full interview and learn more about Operation Warrior Resolution.

Media Contact:

Ryan Praefke

ryan@operationwarriorresolution.org

(920) 840-3327

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SznSWrY-0lA

SOURCE Operation Warrior Resolution