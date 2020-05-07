OperationHero: Grunt Style's New Campaign Honors Our Nation's Heroes During COVID-19

Operation Hero recognizes those who have sacrificed their lives for others and demonstrated immense courage, resilience and strength during our country's time of need. As part of Operation Hero, Grunt Style is funding a number of initiatives in its two home cities - San Antonio, Texas and Chicago, Illinois - to support these heroes with essentials such as food and other critical needs.

Most recently, Grunt Style donated $25,000 to The Pillars Christian Learning Center in San Antonio to cover tuition costs for over 200 families, many of them essential workers, across its four centers. In addition, the company has partnered with local restaurant businesses in San Antonio and Chicago to donate over 10,000 free meals to healthcare workers across numerous hospitals by the end of May.

"In recent weeks, our country has faced an unprecedented challenge that has impacted the lives of so many," said Glenn Silbert, Grunt Style CEO. "We're honored to do our part and give back to our nation's heroes. First responders, law enforcement, healthcare and all essential workers that are sacrificing their lives for us, let's come together and show our support for them."

In partnership with Next Level Apparel, Grunt Style has also pledged to donate a minimum of 20,000 of their "Hero-defined" t-shirts to our nation's heroes at various healthcare facilities.

With every "Hero-defined" t-shirt purchase, Grunt Style will match it and send a FREE t-shirt to a "HERO." The t-shirt cost is $24.95 and can be purchased directly at gruntstyle/collections/operationhero.com

Founded in 2009, Grunt Style is an online patriotic lifestyle retailer designed for a new class of warriors: first-responders, military veterans and their friends and family. With four million social media followers, the company works hard to deliver the highest quality, most Patriotic apparel on the planet that is backed by its unbeatable lifetime guarantee. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service and its ability to America. Find out more about the company and its American-made products at gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram at @GruntStyle.

