Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market to Grow by USD 41.66 Billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., CSG Systems International Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growing adoption of cloud-based BSS, Rapid adoption of convergent billing systems, and growing investment in LTE-A will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation.

Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market is segmented as below:

Product

o OSS

o BSS

Geography

o North America

o APAC

o Europe

o South America

o MEA

Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., CSG Systems International Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

The report also covers the following areas:

Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market size

Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market trends

Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market industry analysis

The growing adoption of cloud-based BSS is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of in-house expertise may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

OSS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BSS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Amdocs Ltd.

CSG Systems International Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

