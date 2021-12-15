OPERO IS ACCELERATING GROWTH WITH A NEW WEBSITE AND RELEASE OF TWO NEW SALESFORCE APPS

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opero announced today a new name, website, and two new Salesforce apps, Opero Payments and Opero Forms. Opero, formerly known as A5 Apps and Ramsey Solutions, has offered leading Salesforce apps since 2008. The company name comes from Latin meaning work. Opero joins the ranks as one of the fastest growing Salesforce app providers in the expanding marketplace of improving business systems, processes, and workflows.

Opero's suite of highly effective Salesforce apps include Documents, Signature, Ship, Fax, and the newest additions, Payments and Forms. As remote work grows, establishing systems that are cost efficient and work is increasingly becoming a lynchpin in industries across healthcare, law, hospitality, and e-commerce. Along with the new name, the company created a brand that is grounded in the values transparency, innovation, and trust.

"Over the last 12 years, the company has grown essentially organically through referrals, great reviews, and great customer service," said Travis Ramsey, CEO and Founder of Opero. "We have built great products that are trusted by our clients. I would like to expand our reach and provide the same great value to as many companies that are looking at improving their processes. In the ever-changing landscape of working with Salesforce, trusting your process is everything. The Opero suite is an easy answer when it comes to finding the right Salesforce solution."

Today also marks the launch of Opero Payments and Opero Forms. Opero Payments introduces a flexible invoicing and payment solution that leverages the power of the Salesforce platform. Opero identified one of the most common business needs, collecting payments in an efficient and secure manner. The Opero Payments app is the only Salesforce app to integrate with Quickbooks Payments to process ACH transactions, the most cost effective and established solution. Payments also integrates with leading credit card processor, Stripe.

Opero Forms enables customers to configure web forms easily and send them to customers to collect data securely into Salesforce. The app highlights include the ability to include a form on websites to collect important customer data in a streamlined process. The app also enables users the ability to map responses and create processes using Salesforce Flows. One of the more exciting features is that it works seamlessly with other Opero apps in the suite integrating with Opero Signature and Opero Payments.



Opero designed a suite of apps that will grow and scale with business processes. While Salesforce continues to evolve, so will Opero. The brand will continue to meet customer's needs through new use cases, helpful content and an ever expanding Knowledge Base on the site. Opero is also looking at expanding their Partnership and certification program with consultants becoming "Opero certified."

About Opero: Opero was founded in 2008 by Travis Ramsey. One of the early consultants on the Salesforce platform, they established extensive experience in identifying some of the missing pieces that businesses needed most. Since then Opero has worked with over 900 different companies implementing Salesforce solutions. Opero designs Salesforce apps that provide real value and benefit to business processes through offering better apps at better prices. www.opero.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

