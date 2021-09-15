OPEXEngine Joins Bain & Company To Boost Operational Benchmarking Capabilities For Software Companies

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announces the acquisition of OPEXEngine, the world's leading SaaS benchmarking platform providing easy-to-use cloud-based tools allowing comparisons of company performance and operating metrics of SaaS and software peers and market leaders.

OPEXEngine will add strategic benchmarking capabilities to Bain's growing suite of proprietary data offerings supporting multiple industries, including software, technology, private equity, and M&A investors across strategy and enterprise value creation. In the past 12 months, Bain also acquired New York-based SPS and London-based Tech Economy.

Lauren Kelley, founder and CEO, and the OPEXEngine team will continue to lead the growth of OPEXEngine as a separate business from Bain yet bolstering its operations with additional resources and expertise from the firm. OPEXEngine will continue its mission providing independent and private benchmarks to the tech industry in partnership with Bain; the company is based outside of Boston, Massachusetts.

"By joining forces even more tightly with OPEXEngine we will be able to bring better and faster insights to our software industry clients and subscribers of OPEXEngine," said Simon Heap, leader of Bain's Software Industry practice.

"SaaS and software companies use OPEXEngine benchmarking to make well informed planning and strategy decisions, give themselves a common discussion framework to rally internal teams and find opportunities to drive operational excellence across their organizations," said Lauren Kelley, founder and CEO of OPEXEngine. "By uniting with the leading consultancy servicing the software industry and the private equity industry, we can help our clients find actionable opportunities to grow more efficiently and cost-effectively."

"The private equity industry is on track to top the $1 trillion mark this year and as the leading advisors to PE investors globally, we bring the best and most innovative tools to our clients," said Hugh MacArthur, global head of Bain & Company's Private Equity practice. "As competition in the industry increases, each step of the deal making process becomes increasingly critical. Investors and software company management need high quality and neutral benchmarks to assess their operational performance, reduce risk and improve efficiency. OPEXEngine's proprietary benchmarking capabilities help drive key strategic and operational decisions and growth. We are thrilled to welcome the team to Bain & Company and excited to see what we can achieve together."

Editor's Note: To arrange an interview, contact Dan Pinkney at [email protected] or + 1 646-562-8102

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 63 offices in 38 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a gold rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 2% among other consulting firms. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

About OPEXEngine

OPEXEngine is the leading SaaS benchmarking platform, used by SaaS vendors, investors and service providers. For more than 15 years, OPEXEngine's secure, cloud-based platform and benchmarking process gives CFOs, heads of FP&A and finance executives accurate and independent benchmark comparisons to guide decisions and help manage operating risks. More than 800 leading technology companies depend on the OPEXEngine benchmarking platform to improve their company's financial and operating performance. OPEXEngine benchmarks are used for budgeting and planning, for board and investor reporting, for due diligence and for diagnostics of operational inefficiencies. OPEXEngine is based outside of Boston, Massachusetts.

Media Contact:

Dan Pinkney

Bain & Company

Tel: +1 646-562-8102

[email protected]

SOURCE Bain & Company

Related Links

http://www.bain.com

