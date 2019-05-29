Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston Opens OCB Falmouth Eye Center

FALMOUTH, Mass., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston is pleased to announce the opening of OCB Falmouth Eye Center. The new center opened in May at 186 Jones Road in Homeport, offering residents of Falmouth and surrounding areas the optimal eye care OCB is known for in a convenient location that is closer to home.

The Falmouth location opens as OCB celebrates 50 years since opening its first practice in Boston in 1969. OCB was founded by three ophthalmologists and became the first multi-specialty private ophthalmology practice in the country. With the opening of Falmouth, OCB has 10 locations, including three locations to serve our patients who live on Cape Cod.

"OCB strives to continually enhance the services we provide and it is part of our mission to bring our prestigious team of eye care specialists closer to our patients and provide community based eye care," said Sharon Brown, OCB Director of Operations. "We are proud to be opening our tenth practice location in Falmouth. We welcome new patients and hope that this newly renovated space provides greater convenience to our existing patients."

OCB has earned a national and international reputation for excellence in eye care, specializing in the medical, laser and surgical treatment for a the full range of eye conditions, including specialty care for cataracts, glaucoma, conditions of the cornea, conditions of the retina, LASIK refractive surgery and more. Call OCB today to make an appointment at 800-635-0489 or visit our website at www.eyeboston.com.

