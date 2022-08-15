Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market to Exhibit Opulent CAGR of 6.7% Accounting for US$ 5.1 Bn by 2030 - Future Market Insights

Demand of ophthalmic diagnostic equipment is expected to register growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period in Western Europe market. Leading companies of ophthalmic diagnostic equipment Market are TOPCON CORPORATION, ZEISS International, Ellex, Quantel Medical, NIDEK CO., LTD., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Halma plc, Coburn Technologies Inc., and Kowa Company Ltd

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market is anticipated to showcase an opulent growth opportunity, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% with a valuation of US$ 3.0 Bn in 2022 to US$ 5.1 Bn by 2030.

The global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market contributed more than 5.5% market share to the ophthalmic devices market, which was estimated to account for around USD 55.0 billion in 2021.

The market for ophthalmic diagnostic equipment is expected to surge from H1-2021 to H1-2022(O) by 44 basis point share (BPS), according to an FMI assessment. However, the growth rate comparison of the H1-2022 projected and H1-2022 outlook period showed a reduced growth rate by 10 BPS.

Key Takeaways

The number of individuals suffering from serious eye diseases is rising at a global level due to which loss of vision is becoming a major public health problem. As the population has increased, the prevalence of eye diseases has also surged due to the rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension have become more common leading to issues like glaucoma or vision impairment.

There is an increase in the number of people who are blind or have impaired vision in the upcoming years. With the rising frequency of eye disorders and the resulting increase in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), demand for precise disease treatment is likely to increase in the future years.

Increasing technological advancements in analytical methods help in offering improved quantification and characterization with high-resolution cross-sectional 3D images of the target tissue that is difficult to view using a conventional microscope. Owing to such high-tech equipment, the surge in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market can be witnessed.

The emergence of advancement in technologies have provided improved quantification and Intraoperative optical coherence tomography (OCT) aids accurate decision-making during eye surgery by providing real-time imaging with simultaneous feedback features.

An increase in the demand for optical coherence topography devices has led to a rise in competition among players. As a strategy to reach the larger masses, various players/manufacturers have lowered the costs of their devices, which in turn has led to the adoption of these devices by doctors in emerging economies along with developed countries. This factor is anticipated to drive demand for these devices in emerging economies in near future.

Competitive Landscape

TOPCON CORPORATION, ZEISS International, Ellex, Quantel Medical, NIDEK CO., LTD., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Halma plc, Coburn Technologies Inc., Kowa Company Ltd. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Major competitors in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market are concentrating their efforts on expanding their worldwide and regional footprints through strategic acquisitions and mergers, as well as operational growth.

Companies in the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market are following new product innovations and launches, regulatory approvals, and acquisitions as the key strategies. Key players are focusing on the development of advanced and cost-effective products and establishing distribution agreements to increase geographic reach, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, companies are targeting Asia region by establishing manufacturing units in order to reduce manufacturing costs.

More Insights into Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market

The United States is anticipated to rule the ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market accounting for over 89.2% of the North American region. Owing to the increased prevalence of refractive error disorders, the increased number of eye condition awareness programs, and the increased use of superior diagnostic technology are all contributing to this increase.

Germany accounted for approximately 28.6% of the Western Europe market in 2021. According to Eurostat one of the most common surgical procedures in Europe is cataract surgery. The rising number of cataract operations has had a significant influence on the ophthalmic industry, resulting in increased demand for cataract surgery equipment and medications.

China accounted for about 40.4% of the APEJ region in 2021. Factors such as the increasing number of people belonging to the older population that suffer primarily from poor eyesight and other eye-related diseases such as glaucoma and cataract contributed to market growth in this region.

India accounted for a 13.1% market share of APEJ in 2021 and is expected to show a similar trend in the coming years also. In India, ophthalmology-related disorders are on the rise. In India, almost 5 million cataract procedures are conducted every year. The bulk of these operations includes the implantation of intraocular lenses.

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market by Category

By Product:

Fundus Cameras

Retinal Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Refractors

Slit Lamps

Perimeters

Ophthalmoscopes

Tonometer

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Corneal Topography Systems

By End user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

AEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

SOURCE Future Market Insights