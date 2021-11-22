Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 5.96% and is also Anticipated to Reach USD 3.11 Billion by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment market.

DelveInsight assessment suggests that North America is anticipated to dominate the overall Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment market during the forecast period.

Major pharma players working proactively in the Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment market include ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Optovue, Incorporated, Heidelberg Engineering Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, Luneau Technology Group, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Sonomed Escalon, Keeler, Konan Medical USA , Inc., TOMEY CORPORATION, Rexxam Co. Ltd., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Essilor Instruments USA Ltd, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, Topcon Corporation, HAI Laboratories, Inc., Centervue SpA, and others.

DelveInsight estimates that Global Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at an escalated CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.11 billion by 2026.

In October 2021, NIDEK CO LTD. launched the Retina Scan Duo 2, a combined OCT and fundus camera system. The system comes equipped with new features designed to enhance screening and clinical efficiency, in addition to user-friendly features that were incorporated from the previous model.

In October 2021, iCare USA received the 510k approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for their EIDON Ultra-Widefield Lens module which is capable of capturing 120 degrees images of the retina in a single shot or in mosaic function mode, images up to 200 degrees.

Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Overview

Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment is specialized devices that create and provide detailed images and visualization of ocular structures thereby facilitating the diagnosis and treatment of numerous ophthalmic indications. There are various types of ophthalmic imaging equipment that provide non-invasive and high-resolution images of the eye. Some of the devices used in ophthalmic imaging include optical coherence tomography systems, specular microscopes, fundus cameras, corneal topography systems, ophthalmic ultrasound systems among others.

Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Insight

Geographically, the global Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of the largest market share, North America is expected to dominate the global market and would continue to maintain its dominance in revenue generation in the Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market during the forecast period. It is attributed to the increasing prevalence of ocular diseases, the rising geriatric population in the region which is expected to aid in the growth of the North America Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market.

In the product segment of the Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market, the Ophthalmic Coherence Tomography (OCT)-based imaging equipment is expected to hold a significant share in the Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advantages of OCT such as scan speed, non-invasive nature, and the generation of three-dimensional data over other technologies.

In June 2021, Konan Medical Inc. received the 510k approval from the US FDA for their CellCheck 20 rc software program which is intended to be used with the specular microscope XVII. Thus, owing to the numerous product development activities in the Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment domain, there will be significant growth in the Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment market during the forecast period.

Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Dynamics

An increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension that lead to the development of various ocular diseases, and rising government initiatives for creating awareness regarding the prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and treatment are expected to aid in the growth of the Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market. The growth outlook of the Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment market also appears promising in other countries such as India and China owing to the increasing patient population in these countries as well as the growing focus of the respective governments in improving the healthcare infrastructure pertaining to eye care in order to reduce the severe effects of ocular diseases in the patient population. Also, constant technological advancements coupled with added advantages of the OCT imaging equipment among other product types is expected to boost the growth of the Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment market.

The Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment market even witnessed a period of temporary setback due to the imposing of the lockdown restrictions as necessary measures to contain the COVID-19 spread. One of the major steps during this was the suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits which reduced the demand for Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment in the market as many ophthalmic surgeries were deemed non-essential during the initial lockdown period, thereby limiting the market growth for a short time.

Scope of the Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Optovue, Incorporated, Heidelberg Engineering Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, Luneau Technology Group, OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Sonomed Escalon, Keeler, Konan Medical USA, Inc., TOMEY CORPORATION, Rexxam Co. Ltd., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Essilor Instruments USA Ltd, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici, Topcon Corporation, HAI Laboratories, Inc., Centervue SpA

Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product Type

OCT Systems

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems

Fundus Cameras

Slit Lamps

Corneal Topography Systems

Specular Microscopes

Others

By Application

Glaucoma

Cataracts

Retinopathies

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% and will reach USD 3.11 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Report Introduction 2 Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Key factors Analysis 5 Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market 7 Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Layout 8 Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 ZEISS Group 9.2 Leica Microsystems 9.3 CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V. 9.4 Optovue Incorporated 9.5 Heidelberg Engineering Inc 9.6 NIDEK CO. LTD. 9.7 Luneau Technology Group 9.8 OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o 9.9 Sonomed Escalon 9.10 Keeler 9.11 Konan Medical USA, Inc 9.12 TOMEY 9.13 Rexxam Co. Ltd. 9.14 HAAG-STREIT GROUP 9.15 Essilor Instruments USA Ltd. 9.16 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems 9.17 Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici 9.18 Topcon Corporation 9.19 HAI Laboratories Inc 9.20 Centervue SpA 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

