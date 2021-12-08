Ophthalmic Lens Market Size to Grow by USD 11.80 billion | Increasing Prevalence of Refractive Errors to Drive Growth | Technavio

The ophthalmic lens market size is expected to grow by USD 11.80 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.03%.

Key Vendor Offerings

The key vendors of the ophthalmic lens market and their offerings are mentioned below:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. - The company offers ophthalmic lens such as intraocular lenses and others.

Regional Analysis

37% of the growth will originate from North America .

of the growth will originate from . The US is a key country for the ophthalmic lens market in North America .

is a key country for the ophthalmic lens market in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

than the growth of the market in , , , and ROW. The increasing prevalence of refractive errors, the growing aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the strong market presence of leading vendors will drive the ophthalmic lens market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Notes:

The ophthalmic lens market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The ophthalmic lens market is segmented by product (Spectacle lens, Contact lens, and IOLs) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW).

, , , and ROW). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Nikon Corp., Novartis AG, Rodenstock GmBH, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Cooper Companies Inc.

