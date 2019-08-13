Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Size Worth $357.9 Million By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.
Aug 13, 2019, 06:35 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic perimeters market size is anticipated to reach USD 357.9 million by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. Growing frequency of new product launches and increasing number of strategic alliances between players & end users are some of the major factors expected to boost growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Static perimeters segment held maximum share in 2018 owing to its extensive use in capturing large data points for visual field testing. Moreover, these devices conduct visual field testing from multiple angles, which in turn helps with accurate diagnosis.
- Combination perimeters segment is expected to grow at a fastest pace during the forecast period. These devices enable standardization of procedures and decrease the overall turnaround time.
- Hospital held largest share among the end-use segment. High demand for advanced ophthalmic perimeters in hospitals is driving segment growth.
- Ophthalmic clinic is expected to experience fastest growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is fueled by increasing number of standalone ophthalmic clinics in developing regions.
Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Size, Share, & Trend Analysis Report By Product (Static, Kinetic, Combination), By End Use (Hospital, Ophthalmic Clinic), By Region, By Competitive Insights, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ophthalmic-perimeters-market
North America is anticipated to dominate the ophthalmic perimeters market during the forecast period owing to rising lifestyle and age-associated ophthalmic conditions such as glaucoma and cataract. Increase in demand for advanced early diagnostic techniques, high adoption rate for advanced technologies, and favorable reimbursement scenario are some of the major factors driving the market in the region.
A significant number of ophthalmic perimeter manufacturers are in North America. These players are emphasizing on developing user-friendly ophthalmic perimeter devices by developing image processing software. Moreover, key players are conducting workshops and training programs. Such initiatives are expected to boost the overall growth. The market is witnessing a rise in technologically advanced ophthalmic perimeter devices in the market due to high competition. Development of patented, tablet-based visual field testing and analysis system is anticipated to enable easy, faster, & accurate diagnosis.
Grand View Research has segmented the global ophthalmic perimeters market on the basis of product type, end use, and region:
- Ophthalmic Perimeters Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- Static
- Kinetic
- Combination
- Ophthalmic Perimeters End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- Hospital
- Ophthalmic Clinic
- Others
- Ophthalmic Perimeters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:
- Urgent Care Center Market – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries which may require emergency medical treatment are expected to propel the growth for urgent care center (UCC) market over the forecast period.
- Biosimulation Technology Market – Biosimulation technology market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PKPD) method during preclinical drug development process.
- Temperature Monitoring Devices Market – Temperature monitoring devices are crucial for ensuring safe and efficient patient care. The increasing technological advancements in the self care segment.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Share this article