Ophthalmology Therapeutics: Worldwide Industry Outlook to 2023 by Product and Geography
Apr 26, 2019, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ophthalmology Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ophthalmology therapeutics market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.
The new drug approvals and strong drug pipeline will trigger the ophthalmology therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years.
Top players in the market are focusing on the development of disease-modifying drugs for treating the rising incidences of eye diseases. Furthermore, several market players are focusing on achieving new drug approvals and gene therapy approvals for treating the eye diseases, thus, contributing significantly to the market growth.
New drug approvals and strong drug pipeline
One of the growth drivers of the global ophthalmology therapeutics market is new drug approvals and strong drug pipeline. The increasing incidence of eye disease is encouraging the top players to focus on the development of disease-modifying drugs to treat these diseases, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
High cost of treatment
One of the challenges in the growth of the global ophthalmology therapeutics market is the high cost of treatment. The high cost involved in treating various eye diseases can hamper the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Companies are focusing on developing innovative treatments for glaucoma and other eye conditions.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Allergan
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Novartis
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Santen Pharmaceutical
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Retinal disorder therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Glaucoma therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Dry eye syndrome therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Eye infections and inflammation therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allergan
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqjicq
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article