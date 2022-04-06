Opioid Justice Isn't Enough: United Recovery Project Is Fighting to Rebuild Broken Lives

Victims of the Opioid Epidemic Are Finding Justice, But How Do We Move on From Here?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The opioid epidemic has been wreaking havoc on the lives of individuals for decades. Recent events have started to recapture a sense of justice for these hurt and broken victims and their families. Major pharmaceutical companies and their owners are being forced to pay massive settlements and, in some cases, the business entities are being entirely dissolved due to past misconduct and crimes.

These consequences, reparations, and the attention that they've brought to the ongoing crisis are all good forms of justice, but are they enough? While the opportunity to confront the perpetrators over the pain and suffering already caused is an important step in the recovery process, it's hardly the last one. On the contrary, the fight to repair the damage and restore broken lives is just beginning.

That's where United Recovery Project comes into the picture.

URP is committed to more than justice. It also stands for hope. Its addiction treatment program provides a suite of services that can be tailored to the unique needs of each individual. This comes from a desire to see those struggling with addiction find genuine freedom and a new lease on life.

This commitment to repair damage and restore hope is one that starts at the top of the company. URP's co-founder and current CEO, Bryan Alzate, has overcome addiction in his past and has over 13 years in recovery, himself. This puts him in the perfect place to encourage and bring new hope to victims of the ongoing epidemic.

"Bryan is the guy that parents call for advice," explains URP Director of Marketing, Maria A., "He's the guy whose parents of friends who have passed away call on the anniversary of their kid's deaths. Bryan is a leader who leads by example, he has created a positive culture within the company. Everyone who works for URP loves their job and truly works to do their best in their roles to provide addicts a chance at finding a new life."

From its luxury rehab centers to its personalized approach, URP is setting a new standard for addiction recovery in the face of the growing crisis. Even the way they hire employees is carefully thought out, with over 95% of the staff members at URP in recovery themselves. This means they have a vested interest in helping others along their recovery journey.

While there are important moments of justice along the way, the goal for URP is bigger than punishing perpetrators. It's focused on helping those who have suffered from the ongoing opioid epidemic find new hope, even in their darkest hours.

About United Recovery Project: URP was founded in 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. The addiction treatment program prides itself on offering an all-inclusive selection of programs that can be tailored to each client's needs. URP is in the process of expanding to other states as well, where it hopes to offer ongoing substance abuse help to those who need it as well as their loved ones. Learn more at unitedrecoveryproject.com .

