OPKIX RaIses $11.8 Million In Financing To Launch Compact, Wearable Smart Camera And Accompanying App For The Social Media Generation

OPKIX will launch its highly anticipated flagship product, the OPKIX ONE, which offers this generation a user-friendly, compact hardware and innovative software solution to capturing, editing and sharing high quality video. Combining proprietary form, function and technology with lifestyle and social media, the OPKIX ONE speaks to multiple verticals and has ascended to prominence fueled by the enthusiasm of early adopters including award-winning actors, actresses, musicians, athletes, entrepreneurs and more.

OPKIX has built an arsenal of unparalleled support from a community of seasoned investors, athletes and celebrities. Among Series B investors are: Ash Avildsen, Founder and CEO of Sumerian Records and Films; 2X Olympic Gold Medalist Dorian van Rijsselberghe, Stunt Rider Robbie Maddison and World Surf League Tour Surfer Joel Parkinson.

"It's truly humbling to see the enthusiasm and support that OPKIX has garnered pre-launch by a roster of talented individuals committed not only to helping the brand scale, but also to creating incredible content with our hardware and software," OPKIX Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer C. Lawrence Greaves said. "What started out as a fascinating idea amongst friends has quietly become a phenomenon in which we can all take massive pride. We've been empowered by the support and wisdom of our investors and can't wait to share this vision with the world."

The OPKIX ONE launches Fall 2018 retailing at $350. The camera measures in at 14.2mm x 14.2mm x 36mm, boasts 12 minutes of record time per camera and up to 70 minutes of capture with the whole camera and egg system. The OPKIX ONE is rated IP-67 (water & dust resistant), the resolution is 1080x1080 @30fps, and the camera's premium build is comprised of aerospace aluminum, gold, and sapphire glass.

About OPKIX

Born in Southern California, OPKIX are the makers of the OPKIX ONE, a compact wearable smart camera with companion studio editing and sharing app. A global consumer lifestyle brand creating consumer camera products in the wearable, optics, accessories and mobile camera space, OPKIX challenges the conventional methods in which people capture and share videos and content.

